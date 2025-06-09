Can you solve these 7 tricky brain teasers and puzzles?

Which of the following words cannot be formed from 'FLOWER'?
A) WOLF B) ROLE C) LOWER D) POWER
2, 4, 8, 16, 32, ___?
A) 64 B) 48 C) 40 D) 36
If 2 + 3 = 13, 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, then 5 + 6 = ?
A) 61 B) 51 C) 71 D) 49
If a clock shows 3:15, what is the angle between the hour and minute hands?
A) 0° B) 7.5° C) 15° D) 30°
Which word is different from the others?
A) TABLE
B) CHAIR
C) BED
D) SLEEP
If TRAIN is written as 81295, and RAIN is written as 1295, what is the code for T?
A) 5 B) 8 C) 9 D) 1
Pointing to person, Reena said, "He is brother of my mother's only son's wife." How's Reena related to that person?
A) Brother
B) Brother-in-law
C) Maternal Uncle
D) Paternal Uncle
1 Answer: D) POWER
2 Answer: A) 64
3 Answer: A) 61
4 Answer: B) 7.5°
5 Answer: D) SLEEP
6 Answer: B) 8
7 Answer: B) Brother-in-law
