English

Can you solve these 7 tricky brain teasers and puzzles?

career Jun 09 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
English

7 Fun Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and blood relation problem-solving skills. All answers are given at the end.
Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle: Question 1

Which of the following words cannot be formed from 'FLOWER'? 

A) WOLF B) ROLE C) LOWER D) POWER

Image credits: Getty
English

Logical Reasoning – Series: Question 2

2, 4, 8, 16, 32, ___? 

A) 64 B) 48 C) 40 D) 36

Image credits: Getty
English

Math Puzzle: Question 3

If 2 + 3 = 13, 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, then 5 + 6 = ? 

A) 61 B) 51 C) 71 D) 49

Image credits: Getty
English

Brain Teaser: Question 4

If a clock shows 3:15, what is the angle between the hour and minute hands? 

A) 0° B) 7.5° C) 15° D) 30°

Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle: Question 5

Which word is different from the others? 

A) TABLE 

B) CHAIR 

C) BED 

D) SLEEP

Image credits: Getty
English

Brain Teaser: Question 6

If TRAIN is written as 81295, and RAIN is written as 1295, what is the code for T? 

A) 5 B) 8 C) 9 D) 1

Image credits: Getty
English

Reasoning: Blood Relation Question 7

Pointing to person, Reena said, "He is brother of my mother's only son's wife." How's Reena related to that person? 

A) Brother 

B) Brother-in-law 

C) Maternal Uncle 

D) Paternal Uncle

Image credits: Getty
English

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: D) POWER 

2 Answer: A) 64 

3 Answer: A) 61 

4 Answer: B) 7.5° 

5 Answer: D) SLEEP 

6 Answer: B) 8 

7 Answer: B) Brother-in-law

Image credits: Getty

8 tricky questions that will baffle you! 99% get them wrong

7 tricky IQ test questions with answers for competitive exams

Try solving 7 tricky reasoning puzzles for competitive exams

Test your intelligence: Solve 10 tricky reasoning questions