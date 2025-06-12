Looking for a career in the medical field without becoming a doctor? Pharmacy is an excellent option. This article lists the top 10 pharmacy colleges in India based on the NIRF 2024 rankings, with Jamia Hamdard taking the top spot.

Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges in India: If you aspire to a medical career but don't want to be a doctor, pharmacy offers a great alternative, especially for students who have completed or will complete their 12th grade with a biology background. This article highlights the top 10 pharmacy colleges in India, providing a pathway to a rewarding career.

Why Choose a Career in Pharmacy?

The role of a pharmacist extends beyond dispensing medications. Pharmacy offers diverse career paths, including research, medical writing, healthcare management, and drug development. This explains why thousands of students enroll in pharmacy courses like B Pharm, M Pharm, and Pharm D every year.

Which is India's No. 1 Pharmacy College?

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi, holds the top rank as India's No. 1 pharmacy college according to the NIRF Ranking 2024, solidifying its position as the premier institution for pharmacy education in the country.

List of Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges (NIRF Ranking 2024)

Rank College Name 1 Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi 2 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Hyderabad 3 Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani 4 JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty 5 Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai 6 JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru 7 Panjab University, Chandigarh 8 Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal 9 National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Mohali 10 SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai

What's Special About the Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges?

Two colleges from Karnataka (JSS Mysuru and Manipal College) feature in the top 10. Graduates from these institutions have excellent job prospects in research, the pharmaceutical industry, government jobs, and health technology sectors. Some colleges offer direct admission, while others require entrance exams.

Want to Enroll in B Pharm or M Pharm?

If you're interested in B Pharm or M Pharm programs, visit the college websites for admission guidelines, fee structures, and entrance exam dates. Admission can be secured through prominent exams like NEET, MHT-CET, or GPAT. If you seek a rewarding and responsible career in the medical field without pursuing MBBS, pharmacy is a smart choice. The list of top colleges provided above can guide your career path.