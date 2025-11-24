Meet 10 Most Inspiring Women IAS Officers and Their UPSC Ranks

Mudra from Uttarakhand has captured everyone's attention with her hard work and grace. She made her mark by securing UPSC Rank 53 in 2022.
Securing UPSC Rank 6 with a full-time job was not easy, but Srishti did it. Both her hard work and strong personality are often talked about.
Sarjana, who cracked UPSC through self-study while working, is an inspiration to many youths today. Her calm nature and strong personality are widely admired.
Priyanka Goyal, who did not give up even after five failures, is an IAS officer today. Her smile and confidence make her a favourite among people.
Ananya, who cleared UPSC at the young age of 22, is known for her gentle personality and strong determination.
Srushti Deshmukh cleared UPSC in her first attempt and secured a place in the top 5. Her simplicity and professional demeanour make her special.
Tina Dabi's sister, Ria, also made a name for herself by securing a brilliant rank in UPSC. Her elegance and professionalism are highly praised.
Pari Bishnoi from Rajasthan became the first IAS from her community. She set an example by achieving AIR 30 in her third attempt.
Tina Dabi is a UPSC topper and one of the most popular IAS officers. She made history by becoming the first SC female topper. Her confidence inspires lakhs of youths.
Smita Sabharwal passed the UPSC at the young age of 23. Her smart working style and simplicity have won people's hearts.
