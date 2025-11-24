English

Meet 10 Most Inspiring Women IAS Officers and Their UPSC Ranks

career Nov 24 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:IAS Srishti Dabas/Instagram
Mudra Gairola (AIR 53, Year 2022)

Mudra from Uttarakhand has captured everyone's attention with her hard work and grace. She made her mark by securing UPSC Rank 53 in 2022.

Image credits: Mudra Gairola IAS/Instagram
IAS Srishti Dabas (AIR 6, Year 2023)

Securing UPSC Rank 6 with a full-time job was not easy, but Srishti did it. Both her hard work and strong personality are often talked about.

Image credits: IAS Srishti Dabas/instagram
IAS Sarjana Yadav (AIR 126, Year 2020)

Sarjana, who cracked UPSC through self-study while working, is an inspiration to many youths today. Her calm nature and strong personality are widely admired.

Image credits: IAS Sarjana Yadav/linkedin
IAS Priyanka Goyal (AIR 369, Year 2022)

Priyanka Goyal, who did not give up even after five failures, is an IAS officer today. Her smile and confidence make her a favourite among people.

Image credits: social media
Ananya Singh (AIR 51, Year 2019)

Ananya, who cleared UPSC at the young age of 22, is known for her gentle personality and strong determination.

Image credits: social media
Srushti Deshmukh (AIR 5, Year 2018)

Srushti Deshmukh cleared UPSC in her first attempt and secured a place in the top 5. Her simplicity and professional demeanour make her special.

Image credits: social media
IAS Ria Dabi (AIR 15, Year 2021)

Tina Dabi's sister, Ria, also made a name for herself by securing a brilliant rank in UPSC. Her elegance and professionalism are highly praised.

Image credits: Our own
Pari Bishnoi (AIR 30, Year 2019)

Pari Bishnoi from Rajasthan became the first IAS from her community. She set an example by achieving AIR 30 in her third attempt. 

Image credits: Instagram
Tina Dabi (AIR 1, Year 2015)

Tina Dabi is a UPSC topper and one of the most popular IAS officers. She made history by becoming the first SC female topper. Her confidence inspires lakhs of youths.

Image credits: Tina Dabi Instagram
Smita Sabharwal (AIR 4, Year 2000)

Smita Sabharwal passed the UPSC at the young age of 23. Her smart working style and simplicity have won people's hearts.

Image credits: Smita Sabharwal IAS/Instagram

