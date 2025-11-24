Discover the inspiring journey of Chanchal Painkra, a farmer's daughter who topped the CGPSC 2024 ST category. Learn how her grit turned her into a deputy collector!

23-year-old Chanchal Painkra from Surguja has become a source of inspiration for the underprivileged youth by achieving remarkable success. As the daughter of a small farmer, she has attained the top rank in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) Examination 2024. She is now set to assume the role of deputy collector. Her success shows how hard work and unwavering dedication can lead to remarkable achievements, regardless of one's starting point.

Chanchal Painkra's Background

Chanchal grew up in Karabel village, located in the Sitapur Assembly area, where her family lived on a low income. Her father, Raghubir Painkra, manages a small piece of farmland and sells vegetables near a local school. Her mother, Kuntila Paikra, is a homemaker and helps with farming and selling. Although the family struggled financially, her parents always supported her dreams. Raghubir even sold part of his land to fund her education and coaching, while continuing to sell vegetables daily to sustain the family.

Chanchal is deeply thankful for their sacrifices. She calls her father her "greatest role model" and credits his hard work for keeping her focused.

To tribal youth, she sends a clear message: believe in yourself. She says many tribal students hesitate due to shyness or lack of confidence, but they should be driven by their circumstances rather than held back by them. In her view, consistent effort is the key to progress.

Chanchal's Education

Chanchal has always been an academic achiever. She first studied in the village government school and later attended Eklavya Model Residential School in Sarna, where she secured top positions in both Class 10 and Class 12. She went on to earn a degree in Civil Engineering from Jagdalpur Engineering College with first-division marks.

She moved to Bilaspur and prepared for the CGPSC exam for over three years. Her first attempt ended at the preliminary stage, but she did not lose hope. Instead, she continued studying and refined her approach. This year, her perseverance paid off as she cleared all stages Preliminary, Mains, and Interview, and secured an Overall Rank of 204, making her the ST category topper.

A Proud Moment for Family

Her father proudly acknowledges that although the path was difficult, her achievement shows that with consistent effort, no goal is too distant. For students facing financial challenges, Chanchal has become a symbol of hope. Her story proves that determination can overcome almost any obstacle.

Two other young individuals from the Sitapur region also successfully qualified in the CGPSC exam this year. Mayank Mandavi from Katnaipara ranked second in the ST category with an Overall Rank of 210 and will also assume the role of deputy collector. Prasoon Gupta, currently the Superintendent of Jashpur District Jail, secured Rank 36 and qualified for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after improving his previous rank.

Their accomplishments have brought honour to the Sitapur region and motivated many students to aim for greater heights.