NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 Out: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card for the NDA and NA 2 Exam 2025 on September 4, 2025. Candidates can now download their NDA 2 hall ticket from the official website upsc.gov.in or the direct link provided here. You'll need your registration number or roll number to download the admit card. Note that a hard copy of the admit card will not be sent by mail; it must be downloaded online. The admit card contains the candidate's exam center, shift timings, and personal information.

e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2025 Link

How to Download NDA 2 Admit Card 2025?

First, visit the official UPSC website or the direct link provided.

On the homepage, click the 'E-Admit Card: NDA Examination (II) 2025' link.

A new page will open with important instructions. Read them carefully.

Agree to the terms and proceed.

Now log in with your registration number or roll number.

Click submit, and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

NDA 2 Exam 2025: Vacancy Details

This year, UPSC has announced a total of 406 vacancies for the NDA 2 Exam 2025. Seats are reserved for both male and female candidates.

Army: 208 seats (10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 seats (5 for female candidates)

Air Force

Flying: 92 seats (2 for female candidates)

Ground Duty Technical: 18 seats (2 for female candidates)

Ground Duty Non-Technical: 10 seats (2 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 36 seats (4 for female candidates)

What to do if there's an error on the NDA Admit Card?

If there is an error in your name, photo, or any other information on your admit card, immediately send a written complaint to UPSC. Include the following information in your complaint:

Name and year of the exam

Registration ID (RID)

Roll number (if received)

Full name (in block letters)

Address mentioned in the application form

NDA 2 Exam Date and Timings