UPSC NDA 2026: Can You Apply for the Exam Without Maths? Know Here

career Dec 17 2025
Opportunity to apply for NDA and NA 1 Exam 2026

For youth dreaming of becoming officers in the country's army, UPSC has started the application process for the NDA and NA 1 Exam 2026.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 2026 Application Last Date, Vacancy

If you are a 12th-grade student or have passed, this opportunity is very special for you. Applications can be submitted until 6 PM on December 30, 2025. 

Who can apply for the NDA?

The age for NDA is between 16.5-19.5 years. UPSC conducts this exam for the selection of officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Can students without a math background apply for NDA?

Even if you have completed 12th in Arts or Commerce and have not studied mathematics, you can still fill out the NDA form. However, some limitations are set for such candidates.

What are the limits for candidates without mathematics?

Students who do not have PCM are only eligible for the Indian Army, whereas students with PCM can apply for the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

Why is it said that passing NDA without math is difficult?

The NDA written exam has 2 papers: Mathematics and General Ability. If your math is weak, clearing the cutoff is difficult. It requires good maths aptitude.

How is the final merit list for NDA selection prepared?

To qualify, candidates must pass the UPSC written exam and SSB interview. Air Force aspirants also take the CPSS test. Final merit combines written and SSB scores.

