UPSC NDA 2026: Can You Apply for the Exam Without Maths? Know Here

For youth dreaming of becoming officers in the country's army, UPSC has started the application process for the NDA and NA 1 Exam 2026.
If you are a 12th-grade student or have passed, this opportunity is very special for you. Applications can be submitted until 6 PM on December 30, 2025.
The age for NDA is between 16.5-19.5 years. UPSC conducts this exam for the selection of officers in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Even if you have completed 12th in Arts or Commerce and have not studied mathematics, you can still fill out the NDA form. However, some limitations are set for such candidates.
Students who do not have PCM are only eligible for the Indian Army, whereas students with PCM can apply for the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.
The NDA written exam has 2 papers: Mathematics and General Ability. If your math is weak, clearing the cutoff is difficult. It requires good maths aptitude.
To qualify, candidates must pass the UPSC written exam and SSB interview. Air Force aspirants also take the CPSS test. Final merit combines written and SSB scores.
JEE Main 2026 Preparation: Last 30 Days Strategy to Crack the Exam
How to Get a Job in Germany: Ambassador’s Top Tips for Indians
How to Prepare for Board Exams 2026: Easy Tips for High Scores
Top 10 Schools in Ranchi: Best Institutions for Academic Excellence