Job News: Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a leading public sector company, has released a recruitment notification for multiple vacancies. This is a great opportunity for candidates looking for a stable government role. The appointments will be made on a fixed-term contract basis. Interested applicants are advised to visit the official BEML website for complete details on eligibility, application process, and important dates.

Recruitment Notification

According to the official notification, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is inviting applications for 440 vacancies across various technical posts. These include Operator, Fitter, Turner, Welder, Machinist, and Electrician roles. Selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for up to four years, with postings across different locations in India. The basic monthly salary for these positions will be ₹16,900.

Educational Qualification

To apply for the available positions, candidates must have completed an ITI course in first class from a recognized institution. Additionally, applicants must possess either a National Apprentice Certificate or a National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). The maximum age limit is 29 years as of the application closing date. However, age relaxation will be provided as per government norms for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to regularly visit the official BEML website for detailed instructions, updates, and the online application link. The last date to apply is September 12, 2025.

LIC Housing Finance Recruitment 2025

LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has announced 192 Apprentice vacancies for graduates aged between 20 and 25 years. Candidates must hold a degree in any discipline from a recognized university. Selected trainees will receive a monthly stipend of ₹12,000 during a one-year training program starting from November 1, 2025, with postings across various states, including West Bengal.

Applications are to be submitted online via the official LIC HFL website. The application fee is ₹944 for unreserved candidates, ₹708 for SC/ST and women candidates, and ₹472 for PwD candidates. Interested applicants should read the official notification carefully before applying.