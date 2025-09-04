The Ministry of Education has released the NIRF Ranking 2025 for medical colleges. AIIMS Delhi retains its top spot. Discover the key changes between the 2024 and 2025 rankings.

Top Medical Colleges NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the 10th edition of the list at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. AIIMS Delhi remains at the top of the medical category this year. However, there are some significant changes in the 2025 list compared to 2024, which may be of interest to students. See the list of top medical colleges and learn about this year's key changes.

NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Medical Colleges List Link Here

NIRF 2025 Top Medical Colleges List

AIIMS, Delhi

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)

Christian Medical College (CMC)

JIPMER, Puducherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

NIRF 2024 Top Medical Colleges

AIIMS, Delhi

PGIMER, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College (CMC)

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

JIPMER, Puducherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Madras Medical College, Chennai

What changed in the NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Medical Colleges List?