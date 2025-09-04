The Ministry of Education has released the NIRF Ranking 2025 for medical colleges. AIIMS Delhi retains its top spot. Discover the key changes between the 2024 and 2025 rankings.
Top Medical Colleges NIRF Ranking 2025: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the 10th edition of the list at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. AIIMS Delhi remains at the top of the medical category this year. However, there are some significant changes in the 2025 list compared to 2024, which may be of interest to students. See the list of top medical colleges and learn about this year's key changes.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Medical Colleges List Link Here
NIRF 2025 Top Medical Colleges List
- AIIMS, Delhi
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)
- Christian Medical College (CMC)
- JIPMER, Puducherry
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
- NIMHANS, Bengaluru
- King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
NIRF 2024 Top Medical Colleges
- AIIMS, Delhi
- PGIMER, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College (CMC)
- NIMHANS, Bengaluru
- JIPMER, Puducherry
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
- Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
- Madras Medical College, Chennai
What changed in the NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Medical Colleges List?
- AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER, and Christian Medical College retained their top 3 positions this year as well.
- A major change occurred in the rankings of JIPMER and NIMHANS. In 2024, NIMHANS was ranked fourth and JIPMER fifth, while in 2025, their positions have been swapped.
- King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, entered the top 10 list in 2025. Madras Medical College, which was included in 2024, is out of the list this time.
- BHU, SGPGI, Amrita, and Kasturba Medical College maintained their previous positions.
- Overall, the top 3 colleges in the 2025 medical ranking remained the same, but the entry of KGMU and the exit of Madras Medical College are the biggest changes this year.