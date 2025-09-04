The NIRF 2025 rankings for engineering colleges are out! IIT Madras retains its top spot, followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. See the full list and key changes from 2024.

NIRF Ranking 2025 Top Engineering Institutes List: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF 2025 rankings on September 4, 2025. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the 10th edition at an event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. IIT Madras once again secured the No. 1 position in the engineering category. While IITs dominate the top 10 list, there are some interesting changes compared to 2024. See the list of the top 10 engineering colleges of 2025 and the new changes.

NIRF Ranking Top Engineering Institutes 2025

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Hyderabad

IIT Guwahati

NIT Tiruchirappalli

IIT-BHU, Varanasi

NIRF 2024 Top Engineering Institutes List

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

IIT Hyderabad

NIT Tiruchirappalli

IIT-BHU, Varanasi

NIRF Ranking 2025 What Changed in the Top 10 Engineering Institutes List?