  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC IFS Recruitment 2022: How to apply, age limit and other details you need to know

    There are only a few days left to apply for the Indian Forest Service Exam 2022 as the application deadline is February 22. All applicants who wish to apply for this position must do so online at upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC IFS Recruitment 2022 How to apply age limit and other details you need to know gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There are only a few days left to apply for the Indian Forest Service Exam 2022 as the application deadline is February 22. All applicants who wish to apply for this position must do so online at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website. There are a total of 151 vacant positions, and the test is scheduled for June 5, 2022.

    Here's a step-by-step guide to applying for the post: 

    1. Go to UPSC main website.
    2. Then navigate to the Recruitment website and look for the New Advertisement.
    3. Take your time reading the New Notification.
    4. Click the Apply Online Here button.
    5. Check the application form instructions and reopen the application form URL.
    6. Enter all of the information requested in the box, upload photo, sign and photo identity card
    7. Check all of the details carefully before clicking the submit button.
    8. At the very least, you pay the registration money via an internet gateway and upload the documents.
    9. Click on submit after all the process is completed.
    10. To download the admission card, take a printout of the application form.

    Age limit: 

    For the Indian Forest Service Exam-2022, you must be between the ages of 21 and 32. Age will be calculated beginning on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed by three years for OBC applicants, five years for SC/ST candidates, and 10 years for physically challenged candidates.

    Application fee: 

    Candidates applying for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination must pay a fee of Rs.100/- (excluding female/SC/ST/PWBD candidates who are excused from paying a fee). They can pay the application cost in any State Bank branch using cash, net banking, or a master card/debit card.

    Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Main exam to begin from Jan 7; Here's everything you need to know

    Also Read | Waiting for UGC-NET Dec 2020, June 2021 marks? Results to be out soon

    Also Read | RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here - ADT

    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here

    Waiting for UGC NET December 2020 June 2021 marks Results to be out soon gcw

    Waiting for UGC-NET Dec 2020, June 2021 marks? Results to be out soon

    Career CTET 2021 CBSE exam results details updates gcw

    CTET 2021: CBSE expected to announce results today; know all details

    Medical courses done online not recognised NMC to students seeking admission in China gcw

    'Medical courses done online not recognised': NMC to students seeking admission in China

    CBSE term 2 board exams for class 10 12 from April 26 gcw

    CBSE term 2 board exams for class 10, 12 from April 26

    Recent Stories

    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence gcw

    2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 out of 49 convicts given death sentence

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer RCB

    Did Akshay Kumar kill Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey? Watch Trailer

    tennis Novak Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australian Open admits to 'selfish' Covid act

    Djokovic reveals plans to return to Australia; admits to 'selfish' Covid act

    UP Election 2022 Out of 623 135 candidates have criminal records reveals ADR report gcw

    UP Election 2022: Out of 623, 135 candidates have criminal records, reveals ADR report

    Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News Updates DMK AIADMK contest

    Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News Updates: Campaigning ends, anticipation begins

    Recent Videos

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    Video Icon
    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Russian roulette may embolden China to provoke India: Experts

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Channi blinks on UP ke bhaiya remark, explains why he said so-dnm

    Punjab CM Channi blinks on ‘UP ke bhaiya’ remark, explains why he said so

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: OFC made a good come back, pushed to draw the match - Kino Garcia on CFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC boys showed great character - Syed Sabir Pasha on OFC draw

    Video Icon