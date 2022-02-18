UPSC IFS Recruitment 2022: How to apply, age limit and other details you need to know
There are only a few days left to apply for the Indian Forest Service Exam 2022 as the application deadline is February 22. All applicants who wish to apply for this position must do so online at upsc.gov.in, the UPSC's official website. There are a total of 151 vacant positions, and the test is scheduled for June 5, 2022.
Here's a step-by-step guide to applying for the post:
- Go to UPSC main website.
- Then navigate to the Recruitment website and look for the New Advertisement.
- Take your time reading the New Notification.
- Click the Apply Online Here button.
- Check the application form instructions and reopen the application form URL.
- Enter all of the information requested in the box, upload photo, sign and photo identity card
- Check all of the details carefully before clicking the submit button.
- At the very least, you pay the registration money via an internet gateway and upload the documents.
- Click on submit after all the process is completed.
- To download the admission card, take a printout of the application form.
Age limit:
For the Indian Forest Service Exam-2022, you must be between the ages of 21 and 32. Age will be calculated beginning on August 1, 2022. The upper age limit will be relaxed by three years for OBC applicants, five years for SC/ST candidates, and 10 years for physically challenged candidates.
Application fee:
Candidates applying for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination must pay a fee of Rs.100/- (excluding female/SC/ST/PWBD candidates who are excused from paying a fee). They can pay the application cost in any State Bank branch using cash, net banking, or a master card/debit card.
