    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here

    As per the official notification, registration for RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 will begin on February 17, 2022. The deadline for submitting online applications and paying examination fees is March 8, 2022.

    RBI announces 950 Assistant posts, know salary, age and eligibility details here - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its placement; the interested and eligible candidates can now apply online through the official bank website rbi.org.in. The central bank has announced the opening of 950 posts of 'Assistant' in various bank offices.  

    The candidates can now apply for vacancies in various locations, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Patna, Jaipur, Hyderabad, etc. 

    As per the official notification, RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 registrations will begin from February 17, 2022. The last date of submitting the application and payment of examination fees is March 8, 2022. 

    The Eligibility criteria

    The candidate must be between 20 to 28 years of age. The candidate must have a bachelor's degree with a minimum 50 per cent aggregate in any discipline. Knowledge of computers and proficiency in the relevant language is a plus. 

    Shortlisting will be done in two phases of a nationwide competitive examination. The Preliminary and Main Examination will be conducted, followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

    Following are the dates: 

    The Online application will start on February 17, 2022. The last date of applying will be March 8, 2022. Payment of the examination fees is to be done online beginning from February 17, 2022, and the last date will be March 8, 2022. 

    The last date for printing the application will be March 23, 2022. The Preliminary Test date (tentative) will be on March 26 & 27, 2022. And the online Main Test (tentative) will be in May 2022. 

    About the age: 

    The age limit for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ ST) is up to 33 years. For Other Backward Classes (OBC) up to 31 years. Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) is for ten years (GEN/ EWS), 13 years (OBC), and 15 years (SC/ST). 

    For Ex-Service, to the extent of service rendered by them in Armed Forces plus an additional period of 3 years subject to a maximum of 50 years.

    The female, widows/divorced/ women judicially separated who are not re-married by ten years. Also, candidates having work experience in the Reserve Bank of India, to the extent of a number of years of such experience, are subject to a maximum of 3 years.

    Salary and other details: 

    The minimum age required to apply is 20 years. The upper age limit is 28 years. As per the notification, candidates who must have been born not earlier than 02/02/1994 and not later than 01/02/2002 (both days including) are only eligible to apply. 

    Candidates who are successfully selected can draw a salary up to Rs 36,091 per month. The exam fees start from Rs 50 for SC/ST/PwBD/EXS. For General, OBC, and EWS candidates are Rs 450 (Examination fees+ Intimation Charges). Staff candidates are exempted from payment of examination fees and intimation charges.

    From February 17, 2022, to March 8, 2022, interested and eligible candidates may apply online at rbi.org.in. Applications will only be accepted online through the official bank's website, rbi.org.in.

    Also Read: No turf war: FM Sitharaman, govt and RBI on same page on cryptos

    Also Read: 'They pose a risk': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' view on cryptocurrency

    Also Read: RBI keeps repo and reverse repo rates same, predicts GDP growth at 7.8%

     

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 4:45 PM IST
