    UPSC Civil Services Main exam to begin from Jan 7; Here's everything you need to know

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
    The UPSC Civil Services 2021 Mains test will not be rescheduled, and to put to rest the suspicions and fears, the UPSC has issued a notification clarifying that the Mains test would be held as scheduled on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16. The news comes when a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court requesting the postponement of the UPSC Mains Exam because of the country's Omicron spike.

    Furthermore, UPSC has guaranteed that the issue has been thoroughly evaluated and that the ongoing limitations have been taken into account. In this regard, the UPSC has written to the state governments, requesting that the students taking the examination to be supplied with the requisite transportation. Candidates' e-admit cards would be treated as passes, especially travelling from a containment zone.

    According to the notification, state governments have also been asked to ensure that public transportation is fully functioning at least one day before the examination and until the day of the test to ensure the seamless movement of applicants and examination officials.

    Aside from that, the district authorities have been notified, and the required arrangements have been sought. The supervisors of the test centres have also been urged to ensure that adequate COVID practices are followed and that the centres are cleaned regularly.

    Candidates are urged to bring their hand sanitisers. Authorities have also been instructed to make extra rooms available for candidates who may exhibit symptoms such as coughing, etc. This guarantees that the candidates can take their exams by the necessary safety measures. All applicants are required to wear a mask or face shield. Candidates who do not wear a mask or face protection will be denied admission to the event. Candidates should also bring a black ballpoint pen to the test venue to record their presence. They are advised to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the planned start time of each session. In each session, entry to the examination venue shuts 10 minutes before the planned start of the examination.

    Meanwhile, the commission has posted the USPSC Civil Services main test 2021 admit cards on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates must carefully examine their e-admit cards and convey any discrepancies to the attention of UPSC as soon as possible. The UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 will commence on January 7, 2022. Candidates who passed the preliminary tests would now be required to take the subjective examinations. The examination is likely to draw around 1 lakh participants.

