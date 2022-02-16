Waiting for UGC-NET Dec 2020, June 2021 marks? Results to be out soon

The notice further informed that the UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres spread across 239 cities. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for the test.

The University Grant Commission has said in an official notification that the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 results would be announced in a day or two, reported news agency ANI. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles between November 20, 2021, and January 5, 2022.

"The December-2020 UGC-NET could not be held due to the Covid-19 epidemic. As a result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles concurrently between November 20, 2021 and January 5, 2022," according to the official announcement distributed by UGC.

The notice further informed that the UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects in 837 centres spread across 239 cities. More than 12 lakh candidates registered for the test.

It further quoted the Chairman, UGC, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, who informed that UGC is working closely with NTA, and all efforts are being made to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.

Here's a step-by-step guide to check UGC NET Results 2021:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the website's homepage, applicants will discover a link that says 'UGC NET Results 2021'; click on that.

Step 3: A new page will appear in front of the applicant, where they must input the requested credentials.

Step 4: The UGC NET 2021 result will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Save the result for future reference.

The exam took place in three parts. The first phase of the UGC NET was held between December 2020 and June 2021, between November 20, 2021 and December 5, 2021, while the second phase was held between December 24 and December 27, 2021. The third phase was held on January 4 and 5, 2022.

Also Read | UGC NET examination to be conducted after Durga puja in West Bengal

Also Read | 'Medical courses done online not recognised': NMC to students seeking admission in China

Also Read | CBSE term 2 board exams for class 10, 12 from April 26