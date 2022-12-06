Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 released; know how to check, other details

    UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: Those who pass the mains will be called in for interviews/personality tests. The interview will be worth 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks. The selected candidates will fill administrative positions in various All-India Services and central civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.
     

    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission announced the Civil Services Mains Result 2022 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The UPSC released the UPSC Mains Result 2022 link. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CSE 2022 exam can access and get their results on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC CSE Mains Result 2022: Know how to check
    1) Navigate to the official website, upsc.gov.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the UPSC Mains 2022 Result link
    3) The UPSC Mains Result 2022 PDF will open as per roll number 
    4) Access the PDF and save it 
    5) Take a print out for further use

    The UPSC 2022 Mains exam consists of two papers, A and B, and applicants must pass both to get selected in the recruitment process. In terms of qualifying marks, candidates must obtain at least 25 per cent in each qualifying paper to pass the examination. 

    The mains exam was held in a subjective format from September 16 to September 25. The commission has released the roll numbers of those who passed the exam.

    Those who pass the mains will be called in for interviews/personality tests. The interview will be worth 275 marks, with no minimum qualifying marks. The selected candidates will fill administrative positions in various All-India Services and central civil services, including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

    At the personality test, candidates will be required to produce original certificates to support their eligibility/reservation claims such as age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and other documents as TA form, etc.

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
