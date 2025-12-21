What Is the Fees of Dhirubhai Ambani International School? Full Details Inside
Dhirubhai Ambani International School is in the spotlight for its annual function. Explore DAIS curriculum, annual fees, admission details, and why it’s a top choice for Bollywood celebrities and elite families.
Dhirubhai Ambani International School
The recent annual day celebration at DAIS in Mumbai has been trending. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya, studies at the school. Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Kareena Kapoor were also in attendance.
Why is DAIS a favorite school for Bollywood stars?
DAIS is the preferred choice for many Bollywood and business families. Star kids such as Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, the children of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim study here, which is why its school events often go viral.
What is the fee of Dhirubhai Ambani International School?
The school’s fee structure is beyond the reach of most middle-class families. According to reports, the annual fees are around ₹1.70 lakh for LKG to Class 7, ₹4.48 lakh for Classes 8 to 10, and can go up to ₹9.65 lakh for Classes 11 and 12.
How is DAIS different from other schools? Which board does it follow?
Its key feature is its international curriculum. Kids are prepped for IGCSE and IBDP. The ICSE board is being phased out (last exam in March 2026). This helps with top university admissions abroad.
Complete focus on all-round development
DAIS isn't just about academics. It focuses on communication skills, leadership, creative thinking, and teamwork. Student exchange programmes and mental health support also set it apart.
Famous alumni of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, know how to get admission
Planning to get your child into DAIS? The admission process is conducted online through the official website, dais.edu.in.
The school’s notable alumni include Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Sara Ali Khan.
