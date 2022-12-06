Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AISSEE 2023: Application correction process to commence on December 7; check details

    AISSEE 2023: The Sainik School entrance exam 2023 will be held offline on January 8, 2023, with candidates needing to mark their answers on an OMR sheet, according to the schedule. Candidates who have submitted an AISSEE 2023 application form can make modifications online.

    The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination 2023 application correction window will open on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Candidates can make changes to their applications until December 11 via the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in.

    According to the official statement, "During the period when the correction window will be made available, candidates are allowed to make corrections in all windows filled by them in their exam application form online through the rectification window at https://aissee.nta.nic.in. Also, they can replace previously uploaded documents with the proper ones." According to the schedule, the Sainik School entrance exam 2023 will be held offline on January 8, 2023, with students required to mark their answers on an OMR sheet. All qualified candidates will be eligible for admission to classes 6 and 9 in approximately 33 Sainik school branches across the country. Candidates who have submitted an AISSEE application form can make modifications online.

    AISSEE 2023: Know important dates

    1) AISSEE application correction window - December 7, 2022

    2) Deadline to submit - December 11, 2022

    3) Admit card to be out - to be notified 

    4) AISSEE exam - January 8, 2023 

    AISSEE 2023: Know how to make changes

    1) Go to the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in

    2) Click on the AISSEE 2023 application link on the homepage

    3) Key in the login details and click on submit

    4) Make changes and submit

    5) Download and take a print

