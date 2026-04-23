UP Board Result 2026 declared on April 23 at 4 PM. Students can check Class 10 and 12 scores on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. Pass percentages, toppers list, and SMS/DigiLocker options also shared.

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Out: The long wait for lakhs of students in Uttar Pradesh is finally over. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 today, April 23, 2026. The results were declared at 4 PM through a press conference. Students who appeared for the exams can now check and download their marks from the official website, where the link is now active.

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Just to recap, this year's UP Board exams were held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exams took place across nearly 8,000 centres in the state. A massive 53,37,778 students had registered in total, with 27,61,696 students for Class 10 and 25,76,082 for Class 12. Here are all the details, from pass percentage to the toppers list.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) stands at 80.38%. Meanwhile, the pass percentage for Class 10 (High School or Matric) is an impressive 90.42%.

UP Board 12th Topper 2026: Shikha Tops the Inter Exam

The board has also announced the toppers for Class 12. This year, Shikha Verma has topped the UP Board Inter exam, scoring a fantastic 97.60%. What's more, the second and third ranks have also been secured by girls. This means all the top 3 rank holders in the UP Inter Result 2026 are female students. Check out the toppers and their marks below:

Shikha Verma - 97.60% - Rank 1

Nandni Gupta - 97.20% - Rank 2

Shreya Verma - 97.20% - Rank 2

Surbhi Yadav - 97.00% - Rank 3

Pooja Pal - 97.00% - Rank 3

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Direct Link to Check UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2026

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How to Check UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2026

Students can easily check their results online by following these steps:

Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the “UP Board Result 2026” link.

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click 'Submit' and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Internet Slow? Get Your Result via SMS

If the website is running slow or you don't have internet access, you can also get your result through SMS:

For Class 12: Type UP12 <Your Roll Number> and send it to 56263.

For Class 10: Type UP10 <Your Roll Number> and send it to 56263.

You will receive your result on your mobile phone shortly.

Download Your Digital Marksheet from DigiLocker

Once the results are out, students can also view and download their marksheets from DigiLocker. It's a good idea to keep your login details ready to avoid any last-minute delays.

What Else Was Announced with the UP Board Result 2026?

The press conference didn't just release the results. The board also shared several other key details:

Overall Pass Percentage

Comparison of results between boys and girls

District-wise performance

The complete list of toppers

What if You Failed? Here's the Next Step

If any student has unfortunately missed the passing marks, there's no need to panic. The board provides the option of a compartment exam. This gives students a second chance to pass the exam and save their academic year.