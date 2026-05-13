Education experts have linked the fall in pass percentage to several reasons. The decline is not due to one single factor. Instead, it appears to be a combination of changes in evaluation methods, question paper difficulty, and learning gaps.

This year marked the first large-scale use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation.

First large-scale use of On-Screen Marking

On-Screen Marking (OSM) means that answer sheets are evaluated digitally on a computer screen instead of physically on paper.

Prashant Jain, CEO of Oswaal Books, told the Times of India that this transition is one of the key reasons for the drop. He explained that any large system change can affect results in the first year.

According to him, OSM does not change the marking scheme itself. However, it changes the way papers are checked.

Under physical checking, examiners could tilt the paper, move closer to read faint writing, and quickly flip pages. On a screen, this flexibility is limited. Light handwriting, cramped answers, faint diagrams, and writing in margins can be harder to read digitally.

Jain said students in borderline score ranges may have been affected the most during this transition.