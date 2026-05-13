Why Did CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentage Drop In 2026? Key Reasons Explained
CBSE declared Class 12 results on May 13, 2026, with an 85.20% pass rate, down from 88.39% in 2025. Experts linked the drop to On-Screen Marking, tougher Physics and Mathematics papers, competency-based questions, and past learning gaps.
CBSE class 12 results 2026 officially declared
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class XII board examination results on May 13, 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can now download their marksheets from the official website, results.cbse.nic.in. The results are also available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, and through SMS services.
The Central Board of Secondary Education declares 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 XII 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲
The students can check results on official CBSE portals.
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/dgyeo1DAdJ
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 13, 2026
This year’s overall pass percentage has fallen to 85.20%. In 2025, the pass percentage was 88.39%. The drop of 3.19 percentage points has become a major topic of discussion among students, parents, school principals, and education experts.
Pass percentage comparison
CBSE data shows that 17,80,365 students registered for the Class 12 examinations this year. Out of these, 17,68,968 students appeared for the exams. A total of 15,07,109 students passed.
In comparison, in 2025, 17,04,367 students registered, 16,92,794 appeared, and 14,96,307 passed. The pass percentage in 2025 was 88.39%, while in 2026 it is 85.20%.
CBSE class 12 results: Over 88 pc girls, 82 pc boys pass board exams. pic.twitter.com/Hs9SDdIdOF
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 13, 2026
The board has confirmed the figures, and the difference between the two years is clearly recorded.
Girls outperform boys again
Girls have once again performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls is 88.86%, while boys recorded 82.13%.
Transgender candidates achieved a 100% pass rate for the second year in a row. This result has been highlighted as an important achievement.
Regional performance: Trivandrum tops, Bengaluru ranks third
Among regions, Trivandrum has secured the highest pass percentage at 95.62%. Chennai follows with 93.84%. Bengaluru ranks third with 93.19% and Vijaywada came 4th with 92.77%.
#CBSE Class XII results declared. Of the 17.68 lakh students who appeared, 15.07 lakh passed, registering an overall success rate of 85.20%. Last year, the pass % was 88.39. Trivandrum region, comprising schools in Kerala and Lashadweep regains top position among regions with… pic.twitter.com/ni5ZIACEHE
— Sovi Vidyadharan (@sovividyadharan) May 13, 2026
The southern region has performed strongly overall. Four of the top five performing regions are from South India. This shows that schools in the southern part of the country continue to lead in board exam performance.
Why did the pass percentage drop in 2026?
Education experts have linked the fall in pass percentage to several reasons. The decline is not due to one single factor. Instead, it appears to be a combination of changes in evaluation methods, question paper difficulty, and learning gaps.
This year marked the first large-scale use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation.
First large-scale use of On-Screen Marking
On-Screen Marking (OSM) means that answer sheets are evaluated digitally on a computer screen instead of physically on paper.
Prashant Jain, CEO of Oswaal Books, told the Times of India that this transition is one of the key reasons for the drop. He explained that any large system change can affect results in the first year.
According to him, OSM does not change the marking scheme itself. However, it changes the way papers are checked.
Under physical checking, examiners could tilt the paper, move closer to read faint writing, and quickly flip pages. On a screen, this flexibility is limited. Light handwriting, cramped answers, faint diagrams, and writing in margins can be harder to read digitally.
Jain said students in borderline score ranges may have been affected the most during this transition.
Automated totalling impact
Another change linked to OSM is automated totalling. In earlier physical evaluation, small calculation mistakes or benefit-of-doubt at the final totalling stage sometimes helped students.
Now, with automated systems, these informal adjustments are reduced. This may have impacted some students’ final scores.
CBSE has not directly linked the drop in pass percentage to OSM. The board says the digital system was introduced to improve transparency, reduce human error, and make evaluation faster and more consistent.
Tougher Physics and Mathematics papers
Experts and school principals reported that this year’s Physics paper was more difficult than previous years. Certain sets of the Mathematics paper were also considered challenging.
When major subjects in the Science stream become tougher in the same year, it can affect the overall pass percentage. Science students form a large part of the total candidates.
Jain said that this increase in difficulty may have contributed to lower overall results.
Shift towards competency-based questions
Another important reason discussed is the continued shift towards competency-based questions under the National Education Policy (NEP) framework.
CBSE is moving away from simple memory-based questions. Instead, more questions now test reasoning, application, and understanding through case studies and problem-solving.
Experts believe this change encourages deeper learning. However, it may also be challenging for students who are used to traditional question patterns.
COVID-era learning impact
Jain also mentioned that some learning gaps from the COVID-19 period may still be affecting this batch of students.
He said this group was in Class 8 during 2020-21, when schools were closed or functioning online. Any learning loss during that period may still influence performance at the board level.
Student reactions and concerns
After the results were announced, some students expressed concern about their marks. Social media posts suggested that certain students felt their scores were lower than expected.
One user, Anurag Tyagi, wrote on X that thousands of students were disappointed and called for greater transparency in the rechecking process. Another user demanded manual re-evaluation of answer sheets.
Thousands of CBSE Class 12 students are feeling devastated after unexpected low marks. If on-screen copy checking is missing steps, diagrams, or lengthy answers because of speed-based evaluation, then this is not just a “technical process” — it directly impacts students’ careers,…
— Anurag Tyagi (@TheAnuragTyagi) May 13, 2026
CBSE has not issued any statement linking the drop in pass percentage directly to OSM. The board has maintained that the digital system aims to improve accuracy and fairness.
What changes for students in future
Education experts say schools may need to prepare students differently for board exams under digital evaluation systems.
Clear handwriting will become very important. Answers should be written in a structured way. Diagrams must be properly labelled. Step-wise presentation of answers can help students gain marks.
Experts believe that once schools, students, and evaluators become fully familiar with OSM, results may stabilise in the coming years.
How to check CBSE Class 12 results
Students can check their results in the following ways:
- Official website: results.cbse.nic.in
- DigiLocker
- UMANG app
- SMS services
Students should use only official platforms to avoid confusion.
The CBSE Class 12 results for 2026 show a drop in the overall pass percentage. While more than 15 lakh students cleared the exam, several factors appear to have influenced the decline.
These include the introduction of On-Screen Marking, tougher question papers in key subjects, competency-based questions, and possible learning gaps from earlier years.
Education experts expect the system to stabilise over time. For now, students are advised to focus on clear writing, structured answers, and understanding-based learning.
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