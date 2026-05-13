The CBSE Class 12 results for 2026 are out, with an overall pass percentage of 85.20%. Continuing the trend, girls have performed better than boys. Here's a full breakdown of the pass percentage, the number of students who scored above 90%, compartment stats, and details on merit certificates.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Toppers List: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the results for the Class 12 board exams of 2026. The long wait is over for lakhs of students. This year, the total pass percentage stands at 85.20%. Right after the results were declared, the official websites saw heavy traffic, causing problems for many students. Students can check their CBSE 12th Result 2026 on the online portal, as well as on the DigiLocker and UMANG apps.

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CBSE 12th Result 2026 Toppers: Girls deliver a stellar performance, race ahead of boys

This year too, female students have performed brilliantly, leaving the boys behind. According to the data released by the board, the pass percentage for girls is 88.86%, while for boys it is 82.13%. This means girls performed 6.73% better than boys.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: How many students appeared, how many passed

A total of 17,80,365 students had registered for the CBSE 12th board exams in 2026. Out of these, 17,68,968 students appeared for the exam, and 15,07,109 have been declared successful. However, this year's overall pass percentage is slightly lower than last year. In the previous year, 88.39% of students had passed, whereas this year the figure has dropped to 85.20%.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Huge number of students score above 90%

A large number of students have scored excellent marks this time. As per the board's data, 94,028 students have secured 90% or more. Meanwhile, 17,113 students have made their mark by scoring over 95%.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Toppers List: No toppers list will be released

CBSE has once again clarified that it will not release an official toppers list. The board had stopped announcing merit lists and toppers after the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same practice has been continued this year. However, the top 0.1% of students who have performed exceptionally well in their respective subjects will be given merit certificates.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Which schools had the best results

This time, Kendriya Vidyalayas have shown the best performance. The pass percentage by school category is as follows:

Kendriya Vidyalaya - 98.55%

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya - 98.47%

Government Schools - 89.55%

Government-Aided Schools - 86.07%

Eklavya Model Residential Schools - 85.55%

Independent Schools - 84.22%

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Top Performing Districts: CBSE Class 12th Result Topper Districts

Among the regions, Trivandrum recorded the best result with a pass percentage of 95.62%. The performance of other regions is:

1. Trivandrum - 95.62%

2. Chennai - 93.84%

3. Bengaluru - 93.19%

4. Vijayawada - 92.77%

5. Delhi West - 92.34%

6. Delhi East - 91.73%

7. Ahmedabad - 90.60%

8. Gurugram - 88.45%

9. Ludhiana - 87.92%

10. Pune - 87.32%

11. Ajmer - 86.78%

12. Panchkula - 85.73%

13. Ranchi - 85.01%

14. Guwahati - 83.41%

15. Lucknow - 82.21%

16. Bhubaneswar - 81.71%

17. Dehradun - 81.42%

18. Raipur - 80.88%

19. Bhopal - 79.43%

20. Noida - 79.02%

21. Patna - 74.45%

22. Prayagraj - 72.43%

CBSE 12th Result 2026: 1.63 lakh students get compartment

In the CBSE 12th Result 2026, around 1,63,800 students have been placed in the compartment category. The Prayagraj region has the highest number of compartment cases. Many other regions also have a large number of students who will have to appear for the supplementary exam. Here is the list of regions with the highest compartment rates:

Prayagraj - 16.76%

Delhi East - 12.57%

Panchkula - 12.30%

Bengaluru - 12.14%

Ludhiana - 11.42%

Raipur - 10.35%

Ranchi - 9.67%

Lucknow - 9.30%

Chennai - 9.23%

Patna - 9.13%

Meanwhile, the lowest compartment percentages were recorded in Thiruvananthapuram, Dehradun, and Gurugram regions.

Here's how you can check the CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can easily check their results online. First, they need to visit the official CBSE website. There, they have to click on the 'CBSE Class 12 Result 2026' link and enter their roll number and other required details. The marksheet will appear on the screen after submitting. If there's an issue due to heavy website traffic, students can also download their digital marksheet using the DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board has also instructed schools to issue a 6-digit security pin to help students access their digital documents.

Direct Link to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

CBSE 12th Result 2026: How many marks are needed to pass

According to CBSE rules, a student must score at least 33% in each subject to pass. Students who couldn't meet this criterion will get a chance to appear for the compartment exam. Details for this will be shared soon. For any latest updates, keep an eye on the official CBSE website.