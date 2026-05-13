The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) can announce the Class 12 results for 2026 any day now. Students can check their scores and download their digital marksheets using their roll number and name. Here's a simple guide on how to do it.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Roll Number Wise: The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is expected to officially release the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 anytime soon. Once the results are out, students can check them online using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

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When the result link goes live, the official websites might slow down because of heavy traffic. To avoid this, the board has also made it possible to check and download digital marksheets from platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app. This makes it much easier for students to get their CBSE 12th Result 2026. Here’s a guide on how to check your result using your roll number and name.

Which websites will have the CBSE 12th Result 2026?

CBSE will release the Class 12 results online. Students can visit the official portals below to see their scorecards:

The board will release the results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams all at the same time.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: What are the passing marks?

To pass the CBSE 12th exams in 2026, students need to score at least 33 percent in all subjects. It's also mandatory to pass the practical and theory papers separately.

How to check CBSE 12th Result 2026 with your roll number

Students can follow these simple steps to check their CBSE 12th result in just a few minutes using their roll number:

Step 1: First, open the official CBSE website: cbseresults.nic.in.

First, open the official CBSE website: cbseresults.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Result 2026” link.

On the homepage, click on the “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Result 2026” link. Step 3: Now, enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID.

Now, enter your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID. Step 4: Press the submit button, and your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Press the submit button, and your scorecard will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download the marksheet as a PDF and keep a printout for your records.

Get your CBSE 12th digital marksheet 2026 on DigiLocker

CBSE has strengthened its digital document system this year. Students can now download their marksheets and passing certificates from DigiLocker. The best part is that these digital marksheets are considered valid for college admissions and other official government processes.

Here's how to download your marksheet from DigiLocker:

Download the DigiLocker app or open the website.

Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar.

Go to the “CBSE Certificates” section.

Download your Class 12 Marksheet 2026.

What to do if the website is slow?

Right after the results are declared, the websites often become slow. In such cases, students can use alternative methods like SMS and IVRS to check their results.

How to check CBSE 12th Result 2026 via SMS

You can also check your CBSE 12th result through a mobile SMS. Here's how:

From your mobile, type: CBSE12 <space> Roll Number <space> School Number <space> Centre Number and send it to 7738299899.

How to get your CBSE 12th Result 2026 via IVRS

You can use CBSE's IVRS facility to get your result over a phone call.

For students in Delhi: Students living in Delhi can dial 24300699.

Students living in Delhi can dial 24300699. For students in other states: Candidates living in other parts of the country will need to call 011-24300699.

Can you check the CBSE 12th Result 2026 by name?

CBSE does not officially release results by name. However, some third-party websites might offer a feature to check results using a student's name and date of birth. Experts advise that students should always consider the roll number-based result as the final and official one.