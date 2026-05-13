CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been declared with an overall pass percentage of 85.20%. Students can now check scores online and download digital marksheets through DigiLocker and UMANG platforms.

CBSE 12th Result 2026 Out: Great news for lakhs of students across the country! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally announced the Class 12 results for 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage is 85.20%. Students can check their results online using their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

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As soon as the results went live, the official websites saw a huge rush. But don't worry, the board has also made the digital marksheets available on platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG. So, you have other options to check your score. Find the direct links to check your CBSE 12th result below.

Direct Link for CBSE 12th Result 2026

Alternate Link for CBSE 12th Result 2026

CBSE 12th Board Result 2026: Pass Percentage Dips, Girls Outperform Boys Again

The overall pass percentage for the CBSE 12th board result 2026 is 85.20%. This is a slight dip compared to last year's (2025) pass percentage of 88.39%. Following the trend, girls have once again performed better than boys. The pass percentage for girls is 88.86%, while for boys it is 82.13%.

A total of 94,028 students have scored 90% or more, while an impressive 17,113 students secured over 95%. This year, 17,80,365 students had registered for the exam, out of which 17,68,968 appeared. Of these, 15,07,109 students have successfully passed.

Which websites have the CBSE 12th Result 2026?

The board has released the results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams all at once. Students can check their CBSE Class 12 result for 2026 and download their scorecard from these official portals:

CBSE 12th Result 2026: How to check with your roll number

You can follow these simple steps to see your CBSE 12th result 2026 in just a few minutes:

First, go to the official CBSE website: results.cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) Result 2026” link.

Now, enter your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID.

Press the 'Submit' button, and your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the marksheet as a PDF and keep a printout for your records.

Digital Marksheets Now on DigiLocker

Your CBSE Class 12 marksheet and passing certificate are also available on DigiLocker. Here’s how you can download them: