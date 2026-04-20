Government Jobs 2026: Over 21,000 Govt Job Vacancies Announced Across India; Apply Now
Over 21,000 government job vacancies are open across India, including teaching posts in Gujarat, lineman jobs in Punjab, SSC recruitment, PSU roles, and other opportunities for 10th pass to graduates.
Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2026 (GSPESC Vidya Sahayak)
The Gujarat government has announced a massive recruitment drive for primary schools. This is one of the biggest teaching vacancies of 2026. It's a fantastic opportunity for candidates who have cleared the TET.
- Total Vacancies: 11,000+
- Post: Vidya Sahayak (Primary Teacher)
- Eligibility: D.El.Ed + TET-1 pass
- Age Limit: Approx. 18-35 years (relaxation as per reservation)
- Salary: ₹25,000 - ₹81,000
- Application Last Date: 24 April 2026
- Application Start Date: 15 April 2026
- Official Website: https://dpegujarat.in
Punjab State Power Corporation Recruitment 2026 (PSPCL ALM)
A big recruitment drive is on in Punjab's electricity department. This is a great government job opportunity for young people with an ITI qualification.
- Total Vacancies: 3000
- Post: Assistant Lineman (ALM)
- Eligibility: 10th + ITI (Electrician/Wireman)
- Age Limit: 18-37 years
- Salary: ₹19,990/month
- Application Last Date: 6 May 2026
- Official Website: https://pspcl.in
SSC Phase-14 Recruitment 2026
For candidates preparing for government jobs, the SSC Phase-14 Recruitment 2026 is an excellent chance. The Staff Selection Commission has announced bumper vacancies for many posts, including Laboratory Attendant. The best part is that 10th pass, 12th pass, and graduates can all apply.
- Total Vacancies: 3003
- Post: Laboratory Attendant and various other posts
- Eligibility: 10th/12th/Graduation (as per post)
- Age Limit: Approx. 18-30 years (as per post, relaxation in reservation)
- Salary: ₹18,000 to ₹34,800 (as per level)
- Selection Process: Written Exam
- Last Date: 4 May 2026
- Application Start Date: 13 April 2026
- Official Website: https://ssc.nic.in
Also read: From Small Town Struggles to Becoming a Tech CEO: This MP Man Is Changing Rural India Forever
Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institution Board Recruitment 2026
Candidates looking for a government job have a fantastic opportunity with the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Institution Board. A notification for bumper recruitment for several posts, including Stenographer, has been released. What's special is that candidates from Commerce, Technical, and Management backgrounds can apply.
- Total Vacancies: 2085
- Post: Stenographer and various other posts
- Eligibility: B.Com/B.Tech/BCA/MCA/BBA/MBA + O Level (Computer)
- Age Limit: Approx. 18-40 years (relaxation as per reservation)
- Salary: ₹25,620 to ₹1,77,500 per month
- Application Start Date: 25 April 2026
- Last Date: 15 May 2026
- Selection Process: Written Exam / Skill Test (as per post)
- Official Website: https://upcbl.in
PGCIL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2026
Here's a great chance for a government job in a power sector PSU company. This is a better option for candidates with a technical background.
- Total Vacancies: 668
- Post: Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil), Junior Officer Trainee, Junior Technician Trainee
- Eligibility: Diploma in relevant trade (Engineering), ITI or Graduate
- Age Limit: Approx. 18-27 years
- Salary: ₹25,000-₹1,17,500 (PSU scale)
- Application Start Date: 20 April 2026
- Last Date: 11 May 2026
- Official Website: https://www.powergrid.in
BRO GREF Recruitment 2026
The Border Roads Organisation has opened recruitment for technical and non-technical posts. Get a stable job while serving the nation.
- Total Vacancies: 899
- Post: Multiple trades (Store Keeper Technical, Operator Excavating Machinery, Draughtsman, Hindi Typist, Electrician Post, etc.)
- Eligibility: 10th / ITI / Experience
- Age Limit: 18-27 years
- Salary: ₹18,000-₹56,900 (as per level)
- Last Date: As per notification in May
- Official Website: https://bro.gov.in
Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2026
A fantastic opportunity for a government job in the banking sector, especially for graduate candidates.
- Total Vacancies: 1000
- Post: LBO (Loan & Business Officer)
- Eligibility: Graduation
- Age Limit: 20-30 years
- Salary: ₹36,000+ (Banking scale)
- Last Date: Today (Apply immediately)
- Official Website: https://punjabandsindbank.co.in
Also read: UPSC Success: Pulkit Jain Cracks Exam After 4 Failures, Secures AIR 242; Know His Study Strategy
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