An MBA graduate left his cushy ₹25 lakh per year corporate job to become an Ola taxi driver. In just three years, he built a transport business with 12 cars, and now earns around ₹6.5 lakh every month. This is a story about a major career switch, entrepreneurship, and incredible success.

MBA Graduate's Success Story: After finishing his MBA from a Tier-2 college, he landed a fantastic job offer of ₹25 lakh per year—the kind of dream job millions of students work hard for. But this job, which looked so shiny on paper, had become a burden for him. The long working hours, constant pressure, and lack of personal satisfaction started to break him from the inside. Everything looked perfect from the outside, but a deep sense of unhappiness was growing within him.

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One Decision Changed Everything

One day, he took a step that left everyone shocked—he quit his job. He had no backup plan, no safety net. He said goodbye to the corporate world and chose a path that society often looks down upon. He became a taxi driver. At first, people just couldn't understand his decision.

How He Answered Society's Taunts

This story of Satyajit Bose from West Bengal is not just shocking, but also incredibly inspiring. His relatives and acquaintances questioned him—“What was the point of studying so much?”, “What were you thinking when you did this?” But he didn't give anyone an answer. He didn't argue or try to explain himself. His entire focus was now on his work. He was driving a car on the streets, but in his mind, he was already planning something big.

Three Years of Struggle—A Slow Change That Led to a Miracle

People made fun of him, saying, 'You've wasted your education... you left a good job to become a driver.' But he didn't let the criticism break him. While working as a driver, he understood the tricks of the trade and the business opportunities in the transport sector. This wasn't an overnight success. In the beginning, he was just a driver, but he learned something new every day—how to understand customers, optimize routes, and find better ways to earn. Slowly, he bought his first car, then a second, and the fleet just kept growing.

The Journey from Car Driver to Business Owner

Three years later, his life has completely changed. Today, he owns a fleet of 12 cars and runs a well-organized transport business. What started as a simple Ola driver's job has now turned into a strong business on wheels. According to reports, he is earning a profit of around ₹6.5 lakh every month—which is much more than his old salary package.

A New Definition of Success

This story isn't just about money; it's about a change in mindset. He proved that the road to success is not always a straight one. Sometimes, the most unconventional decision turns out to be the best one.