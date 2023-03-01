Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS PGECET 2023: Notification released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check examination dates, other details

    TS PGECET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will commence registration for the TS PGECET 2023 on March 3. TS PGECET 2023 notification released on the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will commence registration for the TS PGECET 2023 on March 3, 2023. On behalf of TSCHE, the exam is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad. Candidates can register for the exam at the official website at pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

    According to the notification, online applications will begin on March 3, 2023, and the deadline to apply without paying a late fee is April 30, 2023. Those who submit their applications after April 30 will be charged a late fee. The official website has more information.

    JNTU Hyderabad will hold the TS PGECET 2023 Exam from May 29 to June 1, 2023. The registration fee is Rs 1100 for general candidates and Rs 600 for SC/ST and PWD candidates. Candidates should be aware that if they wish to take more than one test, they must pay a separate registration fee for each test.

    The exam will be held in CBT mode for two hours and consist of 120 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark, with no negative marking. The qualifying percentage is 25 per cent. Candidates appearing for the TS PGECET Exam must have completed their graduation.Instructions, a syllabus, exam dates, and other details are available on the official website.

    The TS PGECET Exam 2023 is held for candidates seeking admission to full-time ME/MTech/MPharm/MArch/Graduate level Pharm D (PB) courses in Telangana State Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture Colleges.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
