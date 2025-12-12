Image Credit : Getty

According to data presented in the Lok Sabha, 75% of candidates selected by UPSC in 2023 had only a bachelor's degree. The remaining 25% had a master's or higher qualification. Interestingly, this trend has been almost the same for the last five years. Between 2019 and 2023, a total of 4,655 candidates were selected, of which 3,520 were graduates (about 76%). This clearly shows that a higher qualification isn't necessary to pass UPSC; strong preparation and the right strategy matter more.

2022: 765 out of 1,020 were just graduates

2021: 585 out of 748 were graduates

2020: 650 out of 833 were graduates

2019: 672 out of 922 were graduates

This means that in each of the last five years, students with a bachelor's degree have been the most numerous.