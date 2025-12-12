UPSC CSE Trend: Graduates Lead Over Masters in 5-Year Success Analysis
UPSC CSE trends from the past five years show that most successful candidates are graduates, proving preparation matters more than higher qualifications. Explore the full data and selection patterns.
Which Background Has More Candidates Clearing UPSC CSE?
UPSC aspirants often wonder which educational background improves their chances. Recent government data reveals that graduates make up the largest group of successful candidates. Engineering students continue to dominate, and the success rate for women has seen a significant rise in the last two years.
Most Candidates Who Crack UPSC Civil Services Are Just Graduates
According to data presented in the Lok Sabha, 75% of candidates selected by UPSC in 2023 had only a bachelor's degree. The remaining 25% had a master's or higher qualification. Interestingly, this trend has been almost the same for the last five years. Between 2019 and 2023, a total of 4,655 candidates were selected, of which 3,520 were graduates (about 76%). This clearly shows that a higher qualification isn't necessary to pass UPSC; strong preparation and the right strategy matter more.
- 2022: 765 out of 1,020 were just graduates
- 2021: 585 out of 748 were graduates
- 2020: 650 out of 833 were graduates
- 2019: 672 out of 922 were graduates
This means that in each of the last five years, students with a bachelor's degree have been the most numerous.
The Number of Women Cracking UPSC is Rapidly Increasing
Government data also shows an interesting change in terms of gender. In 2023 and 2022, 35% of selected candidates were women, which is much better than before. In previous years, the gap was wider-
- 2021: 27% women
- 2020: 28% women
- 2019: 24% women
This means that since 2022, women's participation has consistently improved, and the gender gap has narrowed significantly.
Which Stream Has the Most UPSC Pass-Outs?
One of the most frequently asked questions is which stream's students are most successful in UPSC? The answer is clear: engineering candidates are at the top. In 2023-
- Engineering: 49%
- Humanities: 32%
- Science: 12%
- Medical: 6%
This pattern has been consistent for several years. In 2020, engineering was also at the top with 53%.
UPSC Stream-Wise Total Data for Cracking the Exam (2019-2023)
Engineering: 57% (2,671 candidates)
Humanities: 27%
Science: 10%
Medical: 6%
So, overall, the dominance of engineering candidates in UPSC is overwhelming.
