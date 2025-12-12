His appointment as Secretary in the Gujarat CM's office made him the most talked-about IAS officer in 2025. Known for his strong grasp on policy and quick decisions.
Came into the national spotlight after becoming the SEBI Chairman in 2025. He plays a key role in major economic decisions and market regulation.
Known as the 'People's Officer,' IAS Smita Sabharwal remained a public favorite in 2025. She gained attention for her work in health, education, and public service delivery.
His name remained in the news in 2025 for three reasons: transfer controversies, strict actions, integrity, and then his retirement.
She remained in the spotlight in 2025 due to her discipline, integrity, and strict actions. Her crackdown on illegal activities was a major reason for the discussion.
She was constantly in the headlines for her green initiatives, urban cleanliness models, and smart administration. IAS Hari Chandana is particularly popular among the youth.
IAS Armstrong Pame is known for building roads and carrying out development work without government funds. His model was a topic of discussion in 2025 as well.
He was widely discussed among the public in 2025 due to his administrative reforms and ground-level work.
She was back in the headlines in 2025 for her firebrand actions and social work. She was also widely discussed on social media.
He was among the most liked IAS officers in 2025 due to his simple demeanor, educational reforms, and for inspiring youth on social media.
