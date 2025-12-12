English

Top 10 Most Talked-About IAS Officers of 2025

career Dec 12 2025
Author: Asianet Newsable English Image Credits:Smita Sabharwal/instagram
Vikrant Pandey (IAS)

His appointment as Secretary in the Gujarat CM's office made him the most talked-about IAS officer in 2025. Known for his strong grasp on policy and quick decisions.

Image credits: TheBengalChamber/facebook
Tuhin Kanta Pandey (IAS)

Came into the national spotlight after becoming the SEBI Chairman in 2025. He plays a key role in major economic decisions and market regulation.

Image credits: Getty
Smita Sabharwal (IAS)

Known as the 'People's Officer,' IAS Smita Sabharwal remained a public favorite in 2025. She gained attention for her work in health, education, and public service delivery.

Image credits: Smita Sabharwal IAS/Instagram
Ashok Khemka (IAS)

His name remained in the news in 2025 for three reasons: transfer controversies, strict actions, integrity, and then his retirement.

Image credits: https://x.com/AshokKhemka_IAS
Durga Shakti Nagpal (IAS)

She remained in the spotlight in 2025 due to her discipline, integrity, and strict actions. Her crackdown on illegal activities was a major reason for the discussion.

Image credits: x.com/DurgaShaktiIAS
Hari Chandana (IAS)

She was constantly in the headlines for her green initiatives, urban cleanliness models, and smart administration. IAS Hari Chandana is particularly popular among the youth.

Image credits: Hari Chandana/instagram
Armstrong Pame (IAS)

IAS Armstrong Pame is known for building roads and carrying out development work without government funds. His model was a topic of discussion in 2025 as well.

Image credits: Armstrong Pame/facebook
Raj Yadav (IAS)

He was widely discussed among the public in 2025 due to his administrative reforms and ground-level work.

Image credits: Raj Yadav IAS/instagram
Nidhi Choudhari (IAS)

She was back in the headlines in 2025 for her firebrand actions and social work. She was also widely discussed on social media.

Image credits: ias_nidhichoudhari/instagram
Avneesh Sharan (IAS)

He was among the most liked IAS officers in 2025 due to his simple demeanor, educational reforms, and for inspiring youth on social media.

Image credits: Avneesh Sharan IAS/instagram

