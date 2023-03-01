MP Board Class 12 examination date 2023 revised for sociology, other subjects; check MPBSE latest date sheet

The MP Board Class 12 Exams will begin tomorrow, March 2, and end on April 5. The MP Board, however, has postponed the exam dates for three subjects, sociology, drawing and design, and psychology. Check the latest dates here.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has commenced the MPBSE Class 10 Exam 2023 today, March 1, 2023. According to the original schedule, the Class 12 Exams will begin on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The MP Board, however, has postponed the exam dates for three subjects, sociology, drawing and design, and psychology. To check out the latest notice, visit the official website at the mpbse.nic.in.

In the previous schedule, the Sociology paper, Psychology, and Drawing and Designing were to be held on March 24, 2023, but in the revised exam dates, the Sociology and Psychology Exams are to be held on April 3 and 5, 2023, respectively. On March 25, 2023, the Drawing and Designing Exam will be held.

"The examination programme letter 2660/PS/2022, dated 06.12.2022, was issued for the conduct of the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal examinations for 2023. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the examination programme of the Higher Secondary Examination has been amended as follows to facilitate examination administration," the official notice read.

The MP Board Class 10 Exam began today, March 1, 2023, and will end on March 27, 2023, while the Class 12 Exams will begin tomorrow, March 2, 2023, and end on April 5, 2023. Candidates should know that the remaining papers' exams will be held as scheduled for Class 12.

The dates for Class 10 and 12 practical exams have also been extended. The exams were supposed to end on February 26 but will now end on March 4, 2023.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Board exam: Visually, hearing and speech-impaired woman to give Class 10 examination

Also Read: Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB commences evaluation; results likely to be released by end of March

Also Read: Indore: Pharmacy college principal succumbs to burn injuries days after being set ablaze by ex-student