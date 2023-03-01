Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration to commence on March 2; know deadline, application fee

    TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023: Osmania University will release the TS LAWCET application form online on Thursday, March 2. Along with Telangana LAWCET, Osmania University will also release the application for TS PGLCET. Candidates can fill out registration forms on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, from 2:00 pm onwards.
     

    TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2023 registration to commence on March 2; know deadline, application fee - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education will commence registration for the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 on March 2, 2023, following the schedule on the official website,lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The registration process will begin on Thursday, March 2, at 2:00 pm. 

    The deadline to submit online applications is April 6, 2023, per the schedule. Osmania University will conduct the TS LAWCET 2023 and TS PGLCET 2023 exams on behalf of the TSCHE on May 25, 2023.

    According to the notification, candidates for the 3-year LLB course must have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2+3 pattern) of a recognised University, or any other examination recognised, and candidates for the 5-year LLB course must have passed any Graduate Degree (10+2 pattern). Each category has a different cut-off percentage. For more and the latest information, candidates can check the notification on the official website. 

    The exam registration fee for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2023 is Rs 900 for TS LAWCET and Rs 1100 for TS PGLCET. For TS LAWCET and PGLCET, the fee for SC/ST and other reserved categories is Rs 600 and Rs 900, respectively. Candidates can also check the syllabus pattern for TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 on the website.

    For TS LAWCET 2023, the exam will be held in English/Telugu and English/Urdu, and English only for TS PGLCET 2023 exam. TSCHE will soon release additional exam-related information. The registration process for both examinations will commence on March 2.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
