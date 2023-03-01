RBSE Board 10th-12th Exam 2023: Revised date sheet released; check entire schedule here

RBSE Board Exam 2023 10th-12th Datesheet Revised: The decision to postpone the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam by one day was made as the state celebrates Mahaveer Jayanti on April 3, which is a state holiday. Students appearing for the Rajasthan board exam in 2023 should know that the other exams will be held as scheduled.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has altered the date of Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023. The RBSE 10th and 12th exams, scheduled for April 3, will now be held on April 4, 2023.

The decision to postpone the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exam by one day was made as the state celebrates Mahaveer Jayanti on April 3, a state holiday. The RBSE earlier scheduled to conduct a mathematics exam for Rajasthan Board Class 10 students, and Class 12 students would appear for Computer Science and Informatics Practices.

Students appearing for the Rajasthan board exam in 2023 should know that the other exams will be held as scheduled. The board is also expected to release the RBSE admit card on its official website shortly, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The board exam will be held one shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

RBSE Class 10th Exam Date Sheet: know revised dates

1) March 16, 2023 - English

2) March 21, 2023 - Hindi

3) March 25, 2023 - Social Science

4) March 29, 2023 - Science

5) April 4, 2023 - Mathematics

6) April 8, 2023 - Third language (Hindi, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi)

7) April 11, 2023 - Vocational subjects

RBSE Class 12th Exam Date Sheet: know revised dates

1) March 9, 2023 - Psychology

2) March 10, 2023 - Public administration

3) March 11, 2023 - Environmental Science

4) March 13, 2023 - Physical education

5) March 14, 2023 - Vocal Music/Instrumental Music

6) March 15, 2023 - Sociology

7) March 17, 2023 - Sanskrit literature, Sanskrit language

8) March 20, 2023 - Geography, Accountancy, Physics

9) March 22, 2023 - English

10) March 24, 2023 - Hindi

11) March 27, 2023 - History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies

12) March 28, 2023 - English Literature/Tankan Lipi (Hindi)

13) March 31, 2023 - Mathematics

14) April 1, 2023 - Economics, Biology, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology

15) April 4, 2023 - Computer Science, Informatics Practices

16) April 5, 2023 - Philosophy, General Science

17) April 6, 2023 - Political Science, Geology, Agriculture

18) April 8, 2023 - Home Science

19) April 10, 2023 - Hindi literature, Urdu literature, Sindhi literature, Gujarati literature, Punjabi literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian literature, Prakrit language, Typing lipi (English)

20) April 11, 2023 - Painting

21) April 12, 2023 - Vocational Subjects

