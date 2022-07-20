Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS PGECET 2022: Hall ticket to be released today; know time, other details

    Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download their TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 9:44 AM IST

    Osmania University, Hyderabad, will release Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2022 Hall Tickets on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Once the hall tickets are available, candidates can download their TS PGECET hall tickets from the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Know the release date and time below.

    The TS PGECET 2022 Hall Tickets will be released for the exams beginning on July 29, 2022. The PGECET exams will be held over four days, from July 29 to August 1, 2022. While the exam schedule is unknown, the details will likely be available on PGECET admit cards.

    Candidates should know that Osmania University has set a specific date to release TS PGECET hall tickets. However, based on Telangana State Council of Higher Education's past trends and TSCHE events, these admit cards are expected by this evening.

    1) July 20, 2022 - TS PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket 
    2) Likely by 5 pm - TS PGECET Hall Ticket
    3) July 29 to August 1, 2022 - TS PGECET 2022 Exam

    Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download their TS PGECET 2022 hall tickets. They are also advised to keep these hall tickets safe once they become available, as candidates will not be allowed to write the exam unless they have their admit card.

    Osmania University administers the TS PGECET 2022 on behalf of TSCHE. Thousands of candidates take this exam every year to gain admission to colleges across Telangana. Soon after the exam, the TS PGECET Answer key and results are released, followed by TS PGECET admissions counselling.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 9:44 AM IST
