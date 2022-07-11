Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here

    The deadline to apply for the PGCET 2022 exam has been extended to July 17, 2022. Candidates can submit their applications online at pgcet.tsche.ac.in.

    TS PGCET 2022: Deadline to apply without late fee extended; know details here -adt
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 11, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    The application deadline for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET, famously known as the TS PGCET 2022, has been extended. The deadline to apply for the PGCET 2022 exam has been extended to July 17, 2022. Candidates can submit their applications online at pgcet.tsche.ac.in.

    The application deadline for the TS PGCET 2022 exam was previously set for July 10, 2022. However, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, issued an official statement on tsche.ac.in announcing that the application deadline has been extended until July 17, 2022.

    Candidates can follow the step-by-step procedure to apply for the TS PGCET 2022 exam. The registration period will end on Sunday, July 17.

    Here's how to apply for TS PGCET 2022
    1) Go to the official website, pgcet.tsche.ac.in
    2) On the homepage, click on the 'Apply for TS PGCET 2022 without late fees' link
    3) Key in the application form and upload all the documents 
    4) Make the payment and submit 
    5) Download and take a print

    Following the revision of the application deadline, the dates for the TS PGCET 2022 form correction window will be posted on the website shortly. The TS PGCET 2022 is scheduled from July 29 to August 8, 2022.

    According to the TSCHE website, the TS PGCET 2022 hall tickets are expected to be released from July 20 to July 28, 2022. This process, however, is expected to be delayed because the application deadline has been extended. TSCHE has yet to provide a detailed schedule.

    Candidates who wish to apply for post-graduate admissions in courses such as engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy at various Telangana state colleges will take the entrance exam. Osmania University will administer the PGCET on behalf of the Council.

