TS ICET 2022: Hall ticket likely to be released today; know details here

Candidates registered for the TS ICET Exam can download their hall tickets on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, starting today.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is expected to release the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 on Monday, July 18, 2022. Candidates registered for the TS ICET Exam can download their hall tickets on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, starting today.

Following the TSCHE schedule, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET Hall ticket download is slated for Monday.

The TS ICET 2022 exam will be held over two days. The ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 and 28, 2022. The detailed exam schedule is provided below.

Know the schedule for TS ICET 2022:

1) July 27, 2022 - 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm

2) July 28, 2022 - 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Candidates can download their hall tickets using their credentials such as application number, date of birth, and mobile number once they are made available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates are advised to print their ICET 2022 hall ticket and bring it to their exam centres.

The TS ICET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses at all Telangana State Universities and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

TS ICET 2022 is being held on behalf of TSCHE by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Since 2015, Kakatiya University has been administering the ICET exam. Once the hall tickets are available, the steps to check them will be posted for the candidates' convenience.

Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more

Also Read: AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here

Also Read: AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit



