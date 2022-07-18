Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET 2022: Hall ticket likely to be released today; know details here

    Candidates registered for the TS ICET Exam can download their hall tickets on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, starting today.

    TS ICET 2022: Hall ticket likely to be released today; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 10:30 AM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, is expected to release the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2022 on Monday, July 18, 2022. Candidates registered for the TS ICET Exam can download their hall tickets on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, starting today.

    Following the TSCHE schedule, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TS ICET Hall ticket download is slated for Monday. 

    The TS ICET 2022 exam will be held over two days. The ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 and 28, 2022. The detailed exam schedule is provided below.

    Know the schedule for TS ICET 2022:
    1) July 27, 2022 - 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm
    2) July 28, 2022 -  10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm

    Candidates can download their hall tickets using their credentials such as application number, date of birth, and mobile number once they are made available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates are advised to print their ICET 2022 hall ticket and bring it to their exam centres.

    The TS ICET exam is held for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses at all Telangana State Universities and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

    TS ICET 2022 is being held on behalf of TSCHE by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Since 2015, Kakatiya University has been administering the ICET exam. Once the hall tickets are available, the steps to check them will be posted for the candidates' convenience.

    Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more

    Also Read: AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here

    Also Read: AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit


     

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details

    JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE announces class 10th result; know details here - adt

    ICSE Result 2022: CISCE announces class 10th result; know details here

    CUET PG 2022: Application deadline ends on July 18; know important dates, fees, other details

    CUET PG 2022: Application deadline ends on July 18; know important dates, fees, other details

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker - adt

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker

    Recent Stories

    Who is Oskar Sala, the german electronic music composer honoured by Google Doodle? - adt

    Who is Oskar Sala, the german electronic music composer honoured by Google Doodle?

    JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details

    JEECUP 2022: Result for UPJEE to be announced today; know how to check, other details

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo drb

    Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: What led to the end of his love with Anju Mahendroo?

    Presidential election 2022: Why ballot boxes and not EVM are used

    Why ballot boxes and not EVM are used in presidential election

    Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Did you know the actress was expelled from acting school Here is why drb

    Bhumi Pednekar Birthday: Did you know the actress was expelled from acting school? Here’s why

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon