    TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check scores

    TS ICET 2022 result will be declared on August 22 in online mode. Telangana ICET results will be hosted on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. In order to download the ICET rank card, candidates need to log in with the registration number and hall ticket number.

    TS ICET Result 2022 to be announced on August 22 here s how to check scores gcw
    First Published Aug 22, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will announce the TS ICET 2022 result and final answer key on Monday, August 22. The candidates can check and download the answer key, result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

    Candidates need to log in with their registration number and hall ticket number in order to obtain their ICET rank card. Answers to the TS ICET were already made public on August 4. For students from Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), there is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks required; the qualifying mark for the TS ICET 2022 is 25%.

    Here's how to check your scores: 

    • Visit the TS ICET website at icet.tsche.ac.in.
    • Click the link for TS ICET Result 2022 on the webpage.
    • After entering your login information, click the "Submit" button.
    • The results of IS ICET 2021 will be shown on the screen.
    • View the TS ICET score.

    Also Read | ICAR AIEEA 2022: Entrance exam dates released; application deadline extended until August 26

    Only admission into MBA and MCA programmes at all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022–2023 is permitted using the TS ICET 2022 rank card. On July 27 and 28, the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (CBT) was conducted.

    Two shifts of the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) were conducted on July 27 and 28. Dates for counselling will also be announced by the admissions authorities following the announcement of the Telangana ICET 2022 result. Because the test was given in various shifts, it must be emphasised that TSCHE will take the normalisation procedure into account when determining the TS ICET results. The candidate's name, registration number, score, and rank will all be shown on the TS ICET scorecard.

    Also Read | NEET 2022: Answer key likely to be out on August 21; Will passing marks increase?

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
