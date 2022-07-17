AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here

The AP ICET 2022 Admit Card is for the exam scheduled for July 25, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be held only for one day, in two shifts.

The admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022, will be available to all registered candidates on Monday, July 18, 2022. These ICET admit cards will be made available by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check out the date and time updates and the exam schedule.

The AP ICET 2022 Admit Card is for the exam scheduled for July 25, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be held only for one day, in two shifts. Candidates will be required to bring this admit card to the exam.

According to APSCHE's past trends analysis, these admit cards are typically released by noon. As a result, there is no official release date, but the AP ICET 2022 admit card is expected to be available by 12 noon.

Know the date, time and schedule of AP ICET 2022 :

1) July 18, 2022 - AP ICET Admit Card 2022

2) Likely by noon - AP ICET 2022 admit card time

3) July 25, 2022 - AP ICET Exam date

4) 9 am to 11:30 am, and 3 pm to 5 pm - AP ICET Exam time

5) July 27, 2022 - AP ICET Answer Key 2022

Please remember that a printout of the AP ICET 2022 admit card is required and should be brought to the exam hall. Candidates must also bring a valid photo ID with them for verification purposes. The steps and link to check will be updated when it is available. Keep checking the official website for more information.

Also Read: AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit

Also Read: Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here

Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more