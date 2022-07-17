Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here

    The AP ICET 2022 Admit Card is for the exam scheduled for July 25, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be held only for one day, in two shifts.

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 1:14 PM IST

    The admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET 2022, will be available to all registered candidates on Monday, July 18, 2022. These ICET admit cards will be made available by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check out the date and time updates and the exam schedule.

    The AP ICET 2022 Admit Card is for the exam scheduled for July 25, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be held only for one day, in two shifts. Candidates will be required to bring this admit card to the exam.

    According to APSCHE's past trends analysis, these admit cards are typically released by noon. As a result, there is no official release date, but the AP ICET 2022 admit card is expected to be available by 12 noon. 

    Know the date, time and schedule of AP ICET 2022 :

    1) July 18, 2022 - AP ICET Admit Card 2022

    2) Likely by noon - AP ICET 2022 admit card time

    3) July 25, 2022 - AP ICET Exam date

    4) 9 am to 11:30 am, and 3 pm to 5 pm - AP ICET Exam time

    5) July 27, 2022 - AP ICET Answer Key 2022

    Please remember that a printout of the AP ICET 2022 admit card is required and should be brought to the exam hall. Candidates must also bring a valid photo ID with them for verification purposes. The steps and link to check will be updated when it is available. Keep checking the official website for more information.

    Also Read: AP ICET 2022: Correction window opens today; know how to edit

    Also Read: Exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, ICET and other CETs released; Know details here

    Also Read: TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker - adt

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022: Session 2 admit card to be released soon; know details here

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here - adt

    NEET UG 2022: Exam today; know important guidelines, other details here

    ICSE Class 10 results to be declared on July 17; know time, website, SMS option, other details snt

    ICSE Class 10 results to be declared on July 17; know time, website, SMS option, other details

    Agnipath scheme Indian Navy invites application for 2800 posts know eligibility criteria salary and more gcw

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy invites application for 2,800 posts; know eligibility criteria, salary and more

    Recent Stories

    out of form Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest on Twitter snt

    Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest

    India administers 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

    Massive milestone! India administers 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

    Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier shares BOLD bedroom pictures; don't miss it RBA

    Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier shares BOLD bedroom pictures; don't miss it

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker - adt

    CBSE class 10th, 12th results soon; know latest update regarding results on Digi locker

    Fans elated after PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open 2022 with win over China's Wang Zhi Yi snt

    'Well done Champ': Congratulatory messages pour in for Singapore Open 2022 winner PV Sindhu

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon