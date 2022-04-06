Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TS ICET 2022: Registrations to begin from today; know fee, age limit, more

    The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has published the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 test dates. The exam will take place on July 27 and 28. The test schedule is available on the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in.

    TS ICET 2022 Registrations to begin from today know application fee age limit more gcw
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    Fees & dates: The application procedure will begin on April 6 and will end on June 27 (without a late cost), but the application form may be submitted by paying a late fee of Rs 250 until July 11. The online rectification window will be open from July 13 through July 17.

    The application cost is Rs 650 for unreserved applicants and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

    Age limit: Candidates must be at least 19 years old as of the notification date. There is no maximum age.

    Exam details: The TS ICET 2022 will be held on July 27 in the afternoon shift from 2:30 to 5 p.m., and the test will be held in two shifts on July 28. The morning shift will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the afternoon shift will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The exam hall tickets will be available on July 18.

    Answer key: According to the official announcement, the preliminary answer key for the TS ICET 2022 will be issued on August 4, and candidates will have until August 8 to register objections to any answer offered in the key. On August 22, the final answer key and results will be released.

    The TS ICET is held for admission to MCA and MBA programmes at Telangana's participating institutions and colleges. The TS ICET test will be a computer-based online exam.

