Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TS BIE, is expected to release Telangana Inter Results 2022 date and time very soon, if not today. Following recent updates, the TS 1st and 2nd Intermediate results are expected to be released on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Students can check their TS Inter results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana Inter Results 2022 is expected to be announced tomorrow, as BIE AP releases AP Inter Results 2022 today, on June 22, 2022. While the exam dates for AP and TS Inter were nearly identical, past trends show that both BIE AP and TS BIE tend to release results within a day or two of each other.

As a result, TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results are expected to be released tomorrow.

Students should be aware that there are currently no Manabadi TS Inter updates on the official website. According to previous local media reports, the Telangana Inter results-related evaluation process has been completed, and the board is now busy preparing for the same.

While the TSBIE has not officially announced the Telangana Inter Results 2022 date, previous trends and local media reports indicate that both first and second-year results are expected by June 25, 2022. When there is the official word on TS Inter Results 2022, it will be updated.

Over 9.65 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of their TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022. The exams were held offline mode from May 6 to 24, 2022. Students should have their TS Intermediate Hall Tickets ready because the official announcement from BIE AP on the Inter Results 2022 TS date is expected very soon.

