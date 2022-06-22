Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23

    Over 9.65 lakh students are currently awaiting the announcement of their TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022

    Telangana Inter Results 2022: TS BIE likely to announce 1st and 2nd Intermediate results on June 23 - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 22, 2022, 8:53 AM IST

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TS BIE, is expected to release Telangana Inter Results 2022 date and time very soon, if not today. Following recent updates, the TS 1st and 2nd Intermediate results are expected to be released on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Students can check their TS Inter results on the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    Telangana Inter Results 2022 is expected to be announced tomorrow, as BIE AP releases AP Inter Results 2022 today, on June 22, 2022. While the exam dates for AP and TS Inter were nearly identical, past trends show that both BIE AP and TS BIE tend to release results within a day or two of each other.

    As a result, TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd-year results are expected to be released tomorrow.

    Students should be aware that there are currently no Manabadi TS Inter updates on the official website. According to previous local media reports, the Telangana Inter results-related evaluation process has been completed, and the board is now busy preparing for the same.

    While the TSBIE has not officially announced the Telangana Inter Results 2022 date, previous trends and local media reports indicate that both first and second-year results are expected by June 25, 2022. When there is the official word on TS Inter Results 2022, it will be updated.

    Over 9.65 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of their TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022. The exams were held offline mode from May 6 to 24, 2022. Students should have their TS Intermediate Hall Tickets ready because the official announcement from BIE AP on the Inter Results 2022 TS date is expected very soon. 

    Also Read: Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

    Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

    Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th result announced, Know pass percentage here

    Last Updated Jun 22, 2022, 8:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CSEET 2022: Application process for November exams begins; All you need to know - adt

    CSEET 2022: Application process for November exams begins; All you need to know

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 12th science results 2022 declared Know pass percentage toppers other details gcw

    JAC Class 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: 91.43% pass in intermediate, 91.19% students pass in matric

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here - adt

    JEE Main 2022 admit card for session-1 declared; know details here

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 today DHSE Class 12th results how to check grading system passing marks more gcw

    Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: Class 12th results declared; Know how to check, passing percentage & more

    Jharkhand JAC Class 10th 2022 results to be announced today know time how to check other details gcw

    JAC Class 10th results to be announced today; know time, how to check, other details

    Recent Stories

    Opinion Agnipath protests: A well-planned conspiracy to provoke

    Agnipath protests: A well-planned conspiracy to provoke

    Thalapathy Vijay: Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra- 5 Bollywood actresses, Tamil superstar had romanced RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay: Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra- 6 Bollywood actresses, Tamil superstar had romanced

    Who is Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Indian-American who could be Biden's top science advisor

    Who is Dr Arati Prabhakar, the Indian-American Biden wants as top science advisor?

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first look poster RBA

    Vijay Thalapathy's birthday special: Rashmika Mandanna goes gaga over Varisu first's look poster

    Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot to handle in these 7 sexy pictures drb

    Janhvi Kapoor looks too hot to handle in these 7 sexy pictures

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon