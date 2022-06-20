Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th result announced, Know pass percentage here

    The link for the TN board result 2022 has been activated, and students may now check the TN result 2022 on tnresults.nic.in. To check the Tamilnadu result 2022, they must key in their registration number and date of birth.

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 8:47 AM IST

    The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced the Tamil Nadu class 10th and Tamil Nadu class 12th results online on Monday, June 20, 2022. At 9:30 am, the TN 12th class result 2022 Tamil Nadu Board and the TN 10th class result 2022 Tamil Nadu Board were revealed at a press conference.

    The TN class 10th result 2022 has been released, with an overall pass percentage of 90.07 per cent. Also, the TN class 12 board result 2022 has been released, with an overall pass percentage of 93.76 per cent.

    The link for the TN board result 2022 Class 12 has been activated, and students may now check the TN 12th result 2022 on tnresults.nic.in. To check the Tamilnadu Class 12 result 2022, they must input their registration number and date of birth.

    The TN Plus 2, or class 12th examination, was held at various exam centres across the state from May 5 to May 28, 2022. The exam was given in an offline format. Approximately 7 lakh students have taken the Plus two examination in the state.

    According to reports, approximately 9 lakh students took the TN SSLC Examination 2022. Over 7 lakh students take the TN 12th board exam each year. The results for the TN SSLC and Plus 2 will be released on the same day but at different times.

    Here are the statistics of TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: 
    1) Number of candidates who appeared - 9.12 lakhs 
    2) Number of candidates passed - 8.21 lakhs 
    3) Number of candidates absent - 31,034

    Know the Pass percentage of boys and girls for TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: 
    1) 96.32 per cent - Overall pass percentage of girls 
    2) 90.96 per cent - Overall pass percentage of boys
    Girls outperformed boys with 5.36 per cent.

    Know the Pass percentage of boys and girls for TN 10th result 2022: 
    1) 94.38 per cent  - Overall pass percentage of girls 
    2) 85.83 per cent -  Overall pass percentage of boys 
    Girls have an 8.55 per cent higher pass percentage than boys.

    Here's a list of websites to check the TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: 
    1) tnresults.nic.in 
    2) dge1.tn.nic.in 
    3) dge2.tn.nic.in
    4) dge.tn.nic.in.

    Here's how to check the TN Plus Two (12th) Result 2022: 
    1) Go to the any of the websites mentioned above
    2) Click on the TN class 12 Result 2022 link available
    3) Enter the required credentials and click on submit
    4) The result will be on screen 
    5) Check the details on the result 
    6) Download the page and take a print for further need

    The TN Board will also provide students' results through SMS for the SSLC and Plus 2 exams. Students must pick up their mark sheets from their respective registered schools.

