    Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC to announce class 12th result soon; know websites, other details

    Over 2 lakh students eagerly await the announcement of the AHSEC class 12th Result 2022. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to release the class 12 results soon. Over 2 lakh students eagerly await the announcement of the AHSEC class 12th Result 2022. All students are recommended to closely check the websites for further updates and information.

    Candidates can examine and download Assam mark sheets once the results are announced on the official websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and resultsassam.nic.in. The HS exams were held from March 15th to April 12th, 2022, with around 2.5 lakh students participating. Himanta Biswa Sharma, the state Chief Minister, will reveal the Assam HS Result 2022.

    The official date for the announcement of the results is expected to be one day before the results are released. The result date is normally announced on Assam's Chief Minister's Twitter account, and the announcement is then published online.

    Here's how to check the Assam class 12th Result 2022:
    1) Visit the official website of the Assam Board, resultsassam.nic.in
    2) Click on the results link on the homepage
    3) Key in your roll number and other required credentials
    4) On your screen, the Assam High School Result 2022 will be displayed
    5) Download and take a print of future need

    Earlier, the Assam board announced the class 10th results, revealing that a total of 405582 applicants took the HSLC test in Assam, with 229131 (or 56.49 per cent) passing.

