Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

    The DHSE Kerala Result 2022 will be published on keralaresults.nic.in, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
     

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 20, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala Result 2022, is expected to announce the result soon. Kerala DHSE officials have recently shared the Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 date and time. As per the information, the DHSE Kerala Result 2022 will be published on keralaresults.nic.in, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

    According to local media reports, the state education minister, V Sivankutty, has announced the date and time for the Plus Two Kerala Result 2022. According to this announcement, "The Kerala Plus Two results will be available to students tomorrow around 11 am."

    According to reports, nearly 4 lakh students took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exams this year. The exams were held this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022. The results will be available online.

    Students and parents should be aware that, while reliable sources have suggested today's date, the official notification for Kerala results is still pending.

    Know the date and time for the Kerala DHSE Result 2022: 
    1) June 21, 2022 - Date for Kerala DHSE Result 2022 
    2) 11 am- Time for Kerala DHSE Result 2022

    Here's the list of websites to check the Kerala DHSE Result 2022:
    1) kerala.gov.in
    2) keralaresults.nic.in
    3) results.itschool.gov.in 
    4) cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in
    5) results.nic.in
    6) educationkerala.gov.in 
    7) examresults.net/kerala.

    The results for 2020 were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were released on July 15, 2020. In 2020, a pass percentage was 85.13 recorded. The results for 2019 were announced on May 8 with a pass percentage of 84.33 per cent. Exams were cancelled in 2021, and students were given grades based on internal assessments.

    To pass the exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent. The board also assigns grades. 

    Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow; know how to check

    Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time

    Also Read: CUET 2022: NTA extends deadline for CUET PG application process; here's all you need to know

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2022, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time - adt

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time

    Agnipath scheme: Undertaking of no part in protests, arson a must for applicants snt

    Agnipath scheme: Undertaking of no part in protests, arson a must for applicants

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow; know how to check - adt

    DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow; know how to check

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu board to announce class 10th, 12th results tomorrow; know details - adt

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu board to announce class 10th, 12th results tomorrow; know details

    CUET 2022: NTA extends deadline for CUET PG application process; here's all you need to know - adt

    CUET 2022: NTA extends deadline for CUET PG application process; here's all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time - adt

    TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time

    Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's social media posts and trolls RBA

    Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa's social media posts and trolls

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day RBA

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie and Nick Jonas on Father's Day

    Weekly love and relationship horoscope: Check astrology predictions from June 20th to June 26th RBA

    Weekly love and relationship horoscope: Check astrology predictions from June 20th to June 26th

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 20 to June 26: Here's how your week would be RBA

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 20 to June 26: Here's how your week would be

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    India@75: Meera Behn, Mahatma's confidante who took India's freedom struggle abroad

    Video Icon