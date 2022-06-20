DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; know time, other details

The DHSE Kerala Result 2022 will be published on keralaresults.nic.in, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala Result 2022, is expected to announce the result soon. Kerala DHSE officials have recently shared the Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 date and time. As per the information, the DHSE Kerala Result 2022 will be published on keralaresults.nic.in, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

According to local media reports, the state education minister, V Sivankutty, has announced the date and time for the Plus Two Kerala Result 2022. According to this announcement, "The Kerala Plus Two results will be available to students tomorrow around 11 am."

According to reports, nearly 4 lakh students took the Kerala DHSE Plus 2 exams this year. The exams were held this year from March 30 to April 22, 2022. The results will be available online.

Students and parents should be aware that, while reliable sources have suggested today's date, the official notification for Kerala results is still pending.

Know the date and time for the Kerala DHSE Result 2022:

1) June 21, 2022 - Date for Kerala DHSE Result 2022

2) 11 am- Time for Kerala DHSE Result 2022

Here's the list of websites to check the Kerala DHSE Result 2022:

1) kerala.gov.in

2) keralaresults.nic.in

3) results.itschool.gov.in

4) cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in

5) results.nic.in

6) educationkerala.gov.in

7) examresults.net/kerala.

The results for 2020 were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were released on July 15, 2020. In 2020, a pass percentage was 85.13 recorded. The results for 2019 were announced on May 8 with a pass percentage of 84.33 per cent. Exams were cancelled in 2021, and students were given grades based on internal assessments.

To pass the exams, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent. The board also assigns grades.

Also Read: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow; know how to check

Also Read: TN SSLC, Plus 2 Results 2022: Tamil Nadu class 10th, 12th results today, Know list of websites, time

Also Read: CUET 2022: NTA extends deadline for CUET PG application process; here's all you need to know