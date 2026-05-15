Oracle is facing backlash after reports claimed job offers to IIT and NIT students were withdrawn. The controversy has reignited debate over campus placement policies, tech layoffs and student career uncertainty.

Oracle Offer Withdrawal Row: A huge controversy is brewing over claims that tech giant Oracle has withdrawn job offers made to students from India's top engineering colleges, including IITs and NITs. This has put a big question mark on the entire campus placement system, the 'one student, one offer' policy, and the hiring strategies of big tech companies. Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which are a dream for thousands of students, are now becoming a source of uncertainty. At a time when the tech sector is already dealing with layoffs and slow hiring, this news about Oracle is raising serious concerns about students' careers and their mental well-being.

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Oracle accused of pulling back offers, social media posts fuel controversy

The whole thing blew up when an NIT student, Aditya Kumar Barawal, shared a post on LinkedIn. He claimed that Oracle had withdrawn his PPO, citing internal changes and a reduction in hiring capacity. In his post, he wrote that while the setback is tough, he is focused on learning and moving forward. Around the same time, several posts on Reddit went viral, claiming that nearly 50 students from different IITs were affected. Names of institutes like IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Kharagpur came up in these discussions. However, the company has not released any official statement on this matter yet.

Also read: Tech Layoffs in US: AI Is Reshaping the Industry as Big Companies Cut Thousands of Jobs

Why is campus placement uncertainty growing amid tech layoffs?

Over the past few months, the global tech industry has seen major cost-cutting measures. Many companies are on a hiring freeze or are reducing their workforce due to AI automation, falling global demand, and company restructuring. Oracle itself was recently in the news for large-scale layoffs. In such an environment, companies are being extra cautious about their future hiring commitments. Experts believe that companies are now shifting from the bulk hiring model on campuses to a more need-based selection process. This is directly impacting fresh graduates.

Is the 'one student, one offer' policy now a risk for students?

In this whole debate, the 'one student, one offer' rule, which is followed in IITs and many other top institutes, is getting the most attention. According to this policy, once a student accepts an offer from a company, they are not allowed to sit for placements with other companies. In normal times, this system was designed to ensure a balanced distribution of jobs. But in the current situation, this very rule has become a crisis for many students. Several students who had their Oracle offers withdrawn were left with no backup options, as they had already given up other opportunities during the placement season.

Mental pressure on students rises, pain spills onto social media

Placement season is considered one of the most stressful periods for engineering students. After months of coding preparation, internships, interviews, and pressure to maintain a good CGPA, a final job offer is seen as career security. The news of offers being withdrawn has increased anxiety and disappointment among students. In the viral Reddit posts, many users wrote that students had built their entire placement strategy based on a single offer. Now, with their degrees completed and offers suddenly cancelled, many may have to look for jobs with lower salaries or search for off-campus opportunities.

Does the campus placement system need a change?

This issue is no longer being seen as limited to just one company; it's raising questions about the entire campus recruitment system. Experts believe that institutes now need to bring more flexibility into their placement policies, especially in cases where companies postpone joining dates or withdraw offers. Many experts are suggesting that students should be given a backup placement window. They also recommend that companies should be held accountable for withdrawing offers, colleges should organize emergency recruitment drives, and mental health support systems should be strengthened.

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