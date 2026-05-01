A Google employee has gone viral after sharing a video that clears up three common myths about getting hired at the company. Neha Sharma said Google hires for many non-technical roles, not just coding jobs. She also explained that interviews focus on problem-solving, not perfection, and that degrees from top colleges are not essential.

Working at Google is a dream for many people around the world. The company is known for its high salaries, excellent work culture, great benefits and strong career growth. But many job seekers believe getting into Google is nearly impossible. Now, a Google employee has shared a video that clears up some of the biggest myths about the company's hiring process.

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Viral video by Google employee

Neha Sharma, a digital marketer at Google, posted the video on social media. In the clip, she explained three common misunderstandings that many people have when applying for jobs at Google.

Her simple and honest advice quickly caught the attention of thousands of viewers. Many found her words helpful and reassuring.

Myth one: Google only hires coders

One of the biggest myths, according to Sharma, is that Google only hires software engineers and programmers.

She said that is simply not true.

"Whenever people hear Google, the first thing they think is coding," she explained.

But Google also hires people for many non-technical roles, including marketing, sales, finance, operations and human resources.

"If everyone's going to code, who is going to sell what we build?" she asked.

Myth two: Interviews must be perfect

Sharma also challenged the belief that candidates need perfect answers in every interview. She said Google is more interested in how people think.

The company wants to see how candidates solve problems, especially in difficult situations. Interviewers focus on logic, decision-making and creativity rather than memorised responses.

That insight was especially comforting for many viewers.

Myth three: Only IIT or IIM graduates get hired

Another common belief is that Google only recruits from top colleges like the IITs and IIMs. Sharma said this is also false.

She pointed out that several members of her own team did not study at elite institutions.

Despite that, they perform extremely well.

According to her, Google cares far more about a person's skills, work experience and achievements.

Job seekers respond positively

The video received a warm response online. Many viewers thanked Sharma for making the process feel less intimidating. Some were happy to learn that non-technical roles are widely available.

Others felt encouraged by her comments about college degrees and interviews.

For many young professionals, her advice offered fresh hope.

What Google really values

Sharma's message was clear. Google looks beyond resumes, degrees and textbook answers. The company wants talented people who can think clearly, solve problems and contribute meaningfully.

That is welcome news for anyone hoping to work at one of the world's biggest companies.