Missed the college admission deadline? Don't worry! Tamil Nadu government extends the application date for undergraduate, postgraduate, and B.Ed programs until September 30. Apply now to government colleges!

Tamil Nadu government offers another opportunity for students who missed college admissions. The application deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in government arts, science, and education colleges has been extended. As per Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi's announcement, students can apply online until September 30.

Previous Admission Trends

Admissions to Tamil Nadu government arts and science colleges for the 2025-26 academic year began in late May. Over 2.25 lakh students applied for various undergraduate programmes in 176 government colleges. Admissions were conducted through counselling in June, and classes commenced on June 30. Similarly, applications for postgraduate programmes were accepted until July, with counselling and classes starting in August.

Education College Admissions

Admissions to B.Ed and M.Ed programmes in government and government-aided education colleges also began in June and continued until August. B.Ed classes started in late August, while M.Ed classes commenced on September 1.

New Initiatives and Additional Seats

To encourage higher education enrollment, the government has introduced several schemes like Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan. Free skill development training is also provided under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. This year, around 15,000 new seats have been created in government, private, and government-aided colleges to ensure higher enrolment. Additionally, 15 new colleges have been opened.

Second Chance for Missed Applicants

The Higher Education Department offers another chance to students who couldn't join college this year. Those who passed supplementary exams or faced financial constraints can utilize this opportunity. Apply for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in government arts, science, and education colleges at tngasa.in by September 30. Government colleges offer affordable education with scholarship opportunities. Check the website for available seats and courses in different colleges.