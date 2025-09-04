NIRF Ranking 2025 Announced: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2025 have been released. Find out which college, university, and institute secured the top spot in their respective categories.
NIRF Ranking 2025 Out: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. The rankings were announced during a special event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, starting at 11 am. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the 10th edition of the list. IIT Madras retains its top position in the overall category this year. You can check the 2025 rankings for top universities, colleges, and all other categories on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org. A direct link is provided below.
Watch the NIRF Ranking 2025 program Live here
NIRF Ranking 2025 Direct Link to Check (Link will be updated on the official website shortly)
NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Overall Institutes
- IIT Madras
- IISc Bangalore
- IIT Bombay
- IIT Delhi
- IIT Kanpur
- IIT Kharagpur
- IIT Roorkee
- AIIMS, Delhi
- JNU, New Delhi
- BHU, Varanasi
NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Universities
- IISc, Bangalore
- JNU, New Delhi
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
- Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
- University of Delhi, New Delhi
- BHU, Varanasi
- BITS, Pilani
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Jadavpur University, Kolkata
- Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Colleges
- Hindu College, Delhi
- Miranda House, Delhi
- Hansraj College, Delhi
- Kirori Mal College, Delhi
- St. Stephen's College, Delhi
- Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
- Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, New Delhi
- St. Xavier's College, Kolkata
- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
- PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore
NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Law Institutes
- National Law School of India University, Bengaluru
- National Law University, Delhi
- NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad
- West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata
- Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar
Ranking Categories This Year
This year, the NIRF Ranking was released across 17 categories, including:
- Overall
- Universities
- Colleges
- Research Institutions
- Engineering
- Management
- Pharmacy
- Medical
- Dental
- Law
- Architecture and Planning
- Agriculture and Allied Sectors
- Innovation
- Open University
- Skill University
- State Public University
- SDG or Sustainability
Ranking Parameters
A core committee formed by the MHRD evaluates the performance of institutes based on specific parameters each year. This year's rankings were determined based on the following five criteria:
- Teaching, Learning, and Resources
- Research and Professional Practice
- Graduation Outcomes
- Outreach and Inclusivity
- Perception
How and Where to Check NIRF Ranking 2025
- Students and parents can check the rankings directly on the official website.
- Visit the official NIRF website: nirfindia.org.
- Click on the NIRF Ranking 2025 link available on the homepage.
- A new page will open displaying the rankings for all categories.
- Click on a category to view the list.
- Review the list and download the page if needed.