NIRF Ranking 2025 Announced: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2025 have been released. Find out which college, university, and institute secured the top spot in their respective categories.

NIRF Ranking 2025 Out: The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4, 2025. The rankings were announced during a special event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, starting at 11 am. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the 10th edition of the list. IIT Madras retains its top position in the overall category this year. You can check the 2025 rankings for top universities, colleges, and all other categories on the official NIRF website, nirfindia.org. A direct link is provided below.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Overall Institutes

IIT Madras

IISc Bangalore

IIT Bombay

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

AIIMS, Delhi

JNU, New Delhi

BHU, Varanasi

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Universities

IISc, Bangalore

JNU, New Delhi

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

University of Delhi, New Delhi

BHU, Varanasi

BITS, Pilani

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Colleges

Hindu College, Delhi

Miranda House, Delhi

Hansraj College, Delhi

Kirori Mal College, Delhi

St. Stephen's College, Delhi

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, New Delhi

St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore

NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Law Institutes

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

National Law University, Delhi

NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

Gujarat National Law University, Gandhinagar

Ranking Categories This Year

This year, the NIRF Ranking was released across 17 categories, including:

Overall

Universities

Colleges

Research Institutions

Engineering

Management

Pharmacy

Medical

Dental

Law

Architecture and Planning

Agriculture and Allied Sectors

Innovation

Open University

Skill University

State Public University

SDG or Sustainability

Ranking Parameters

A core committee formed by the MHRD evaluates the performance of institutes based on specific parameters each year. This year's rankings were determined based on the following five criteria:

Teaching, Learning, and Resources

Research and Professional Practice

Graduation Outcomes

Outreach and Inclusivity

Perception

