NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling has commenced on September 5th. Learn about choice locking, seat allotment dates, and details. Apply through the MCC official website to secure your preferred college and course.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling: Big update for candidates participating in NEET UG Round 2 Counselling. Choice filling for Round 2 counselling has now begun. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the dates for filling the choice form for Round 2. Interested students can fill their choices of preferred colleges and courses from September 5, 2025, by visiting the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Last Date for Choice Filling and Locking

The choice filling process began on September 5th and will continue till September 9th, 2025. On September 9th, candidates can also lock their filled choices from 4 PM to 11:55 PM.

When will the Seat Allotment Result be Released?

After choice filling, the seat allotment process will run from September 10th to September 11th. The NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on September 12th, 2025. After this, selected students can report to the college between September 13th and September 19th, 2025, and confirm their admission. Colleges and institutes will verify the data of reporting students on September 20th and 21st.

NEET UG 2025 Round 2: How to Fill Choices?

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling link available on the homepage.

A new page will open; enter your login details.

Click on submit; your choice form will open.

Choose your preferred college and course and submit.

After submitting, download the page and keep a hard copy safe.

Note that registration for NEET UG 2025 Round 2 counselling has started from September 4th and will continue till September 9th. It is essential for all candidates to fill and lock their choices before the deadline. All the latest updates and result information will be available on the official website.

