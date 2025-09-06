The CBSE launched the IPS portal for Class 12 practical exams, streamlining payments and improving efficiency. A separate portal for CWSN students ensures easy access to exam accommodations.

CBSE IPS Portal: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is continuously improving exam transparency and efficiency. The board has introduced the Integrated Payment System (IPS) for Class 12 practical exams. This system enables online payments related to the exams, such as examiner remuneration and other expenses. Additionally, the CBSE has launched a separate portal for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) to facilitate access to exam accommodations and exemptions.

What is the IPS Portal?

The IPS (Integrated Payment System) requires schools to make payments related to the Class 12 practical exams for 2024-25. Schools are advised to complete the necessary data entry on the portal as soon as possible. The board has instructed school principals to carefully enter and personally review bank account details. Inaccurate or incomplete bank details could lead to incorrect payments, the responsibility for which lies solely with the respective school principals, who will be liable for recovery of any misdirected funds.

What is the new CBSE portal for CWSN students?

The CBSE has launched a dedicated portal for CWSN (Children With Special Needs). This portal aims to ensure timely and accurate provision of exam accommodations and exemptions for these students. Schools can enter CWSN student information and upload necessary documents on the portal from September 9th to September 22nd, 2025.

Why is this CBSE initiative important?

This CBSE initiative enhances the transparency, security, and efficiency of the examination process. The IPS portal helps prevent payment errors, while the CWSN portal ensures timely access to necessary accommodations for students with special needs. Candidates and school officials can visit the official website cbse.gov.in for more information.

CBSE IPS Portal 2025 Official Notice