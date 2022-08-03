SSC MTS exam 2022 answer key out; know how to download, important dates

Candidates can check their answers to the question paper by downloading the SSC MTS Exam Answer Key. Students can also raise objections through online forms.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff Examination (SSC MTS) 2022 answer key. Students who took the exam can access the answer key on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Notably, the SSC MTS Answer Key Objection Link is accessible from August 2 to August 7, 2022. For question/answer challenges, a fee of Rs 100 is required.

This year's SSC MTS was held from July 5 to July 22. The exams were conducted entirely in online mode. After reviewing the objections, the commission will announce the exam results. We can anticipate the results in September or October 2022. The SSC will prepare a PDF list of qualified candidates for the exam.

Know how to download the SSC MTS Answer Key 2022:

1) Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

2) Click on the link, 'Multi-tasking (Non-Technical) staff, and havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021: Uploading of tentative answer keys along with candidates' response sheet(s)' link

3) Download the SSC MTS answer key

4) Click on the answer key link, 'link for candidate's response sheet, tentative answer keys, and submission of representation, if any, on the homepage

5) Choose the examination name

6) Login into your account by entering your roll number and password

7) Now, submit an objection, if any

Candidates may print their respective response sheets and the Tentative Answer Keys. The facility will be available to candidates from August 2 to August 7 at 8 pm.

