    AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022: Results announced; know how to check, other details

    To check their results online, students will need their AP SSC 10th and Inter 12th Hall Tickets.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, APOSS, announced the AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022, on Friday, June 24, 2022. Candidates can now check their APOSS 10th 12th Results 2022 online at apopenschool.ap.gov.in. The steps and a direct link are provided below.

    The announcement and link for the AP SSC, Inter Open School Results 2022, were posted at 11 am on Friday. The AP SSC Open school results for the April/May exams have been released, and the AP Inter Open school results for the May exams have been declared.

    To check their results online, students need their AP SSC 10th and Inter 12th Hall Tickets. Use the step-by-step instructions to check the results.

    Here's how to check the AP SSC, Inter Results 2022:
    1) Go to the official website, apopenschool.ap.gov.in
    2) Click on the SSC or Inter links for the April-May exams
    3) Key in your roll number and log in
    4) The result will be on the monitor's screen
    5) Download the page and take a print for future

    The society held the open school examination offline from May 2 to May 11, 2022. Every year, between 10,000 and 20,000 students take the APOSS exam. The APOSS provides opportunities for continuing education to those who have missed out on school and development education opportunities.

    Details to check on AP SSC, Inter Results 2022:
    Each student will receive the APOSS marks memo. Students' mark sheets will be provided by their accredited institutions. On the certificate, the following information will be listed:

    1) Student's name
    2) Student's hall ticket number
    3) District name
    4) District code
    5) Subject and Code
    6) Maximum marks for each subject
    7) Marks obtained by students in each subject
    8) Result status
    9) Grade
    10) Division

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
