Want to apply for top government job? Check entire list of openings, application deadline and more

If you wish to apply for government jobs, follow the list below of government companies currently accepting applications. Candidates should initially check the eligibility criteria, the number of available positions, the application process, and the deadline to apply through the official websites listed below.

About DDA recruitment

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) accepts applications for various positions, including Planning Assistant, Junior Translator, and others. DDA hopes to fill 279 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive. There are 279 vacancies, with 220 for Junior Engineer (Civil), 35 for Junior Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical), 15 for Planning Assistant, two for Programmer, six for Junior Translator, and one for Assistant Director (Landscape).

The online examination will most likely be held in September of this year. The application deadline is July 10, 2022, by 6 pm. The official website is dda.gov.in.

About UP TGT, PGT recruitment

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) is looking to fill the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) positions (PGT). The application and fee submission deadline has been extended; previously, the deadline for online applications was July 9. The enrollment deadline is now July 10, 2022, and the deadline to pay the fee and submit the application form is July 13, 2022.

As of July 1, 2022, the minimum age for these positions is 21. Candidates with a bachelor's degree in relevant subjects are eligible to apply for these positions. Candidates for TGT positions must have a BEd degree, while candidates for PGT positions must have a postgraduate degree in addition to a BEd.

The application deadline is July 13, 2022. Apply on upsessb.pariksha.nic.in website.

About Airports Authority of India (AAI) recruitment

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is seeking applications for nearly 400 Junior Executive positions (Air Traffic Control). The annual salary for the position of Junior Executive would be around Rs 12 lakh. As of July 14, the maximum age limit is 27 years old, with some exceptions for different categories of candidates.

The candidate must have minimum proficiency in spoken and written English at the 10+2 level, i.e. the candidate must have passed English as one of the subjects in class 10 or 12. The application deadline is July 14, 2022. Apply on aai.aero.

About UPSSSC PET 2022 recruitment

UPSSSC PET 2022 notification was issued by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. On June 29, the registration process began. Candidates must apply for a high school diploma or equivalent or an intermediate grade level. The age limit is between the ages of 18 and 40.

The UPSSSC PET is to hire Group C employees in state government departments. The application deadline is July 27, 2022. Apply on upsssc.gov.in.

About SSC Constable recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is seeking candidates for the positions of Constable (Driver) male, Head Constable Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) in the Delhi Police.

While candidates for the Constable (Driver) position must be between the ages of 21 and 30, all other vacancies require candidates to be between 18 and 27 as of July 1, 2022.

The application deadline is July 30, 2022, by 11 pm. Apply on ssc.nic.in.

About NVS Teacher recruitment

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) seeks candidates for nearly 1600 positions. Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET Male, PET Female, and Librarian), and Principal Positions are available at NVS. Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview.

The application deadline is August 1, 2022. Apply on navodaya.gov.in.

About RRC North Central Railway recruitment

The North Central Railway (NCR) Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) accepts applications for several apprentice positions. Candidates can apply for these positions until 11:59 pm on August 1, 2022. The RRC North Central Railway hires for various trades through this recruitment drive, including Fitter, Plumber, Welder, Armature Winder, Carpenter, and others.

The application deadline is August 1, 2022. Apply on rrcpryj.org.

About MHSR recruitment

The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) is seeking candidates to fill 751 Civil Assistant Surgeon positions, 211 Civil Assistant Surgeon-General positions, and 7 Civil Assistant Surgeon positions. In addition, there are 357 openings for the position of the tutor.

The age range for these positions is 18 to 44 years. They must be registered with the Telangana State Medical Council and hold an MBBS or an equivalent degree.

The application deadline is August 14, 2022. Apply on mhsrv.telangana.gov.in

About IBPS Clerk recruitment

The official notification for the recruitment of Clerks in PSBs was issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). On July 1, the application process began. More than 7000 clerk positions will be filled due to this recruitment drive. The IBPS Clerk recruitment process is typically divided into two stages: the preliminary exam and the main exam. The preliminary exam is scheduled for August 28 and September 3 and 4.

The application deadline is July 21, 2022. Apply on ibps.in

About TNUSRB recruitment

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) is currently accepting applications for the positions of Grade II Police Constable, Grade II Jail Warder, and Fireman 2022. The online application process will begin on July 7, 2022, at 11 am.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3552 positions for a total of three. There are 2180 open positions in the police department, 1091 in the investigation department, 161 in the prison and prisons department, and 120 in fire and rescue services.

The application deadline is August 15, 2022. Apply on tnusrb.tn.gov.in

About Intelligence Bureau recruitment

The Ministry of Home Affairs Intelligence Bureau is seeking applicants for the positions of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). A total of 766 vacancies have been announced for recruitment, which will be filled through deputation with a minimum tenure of three to five years. Candidates must be no older than 56 years old.

The application deadline is August 22, 2022. Apply on mha.gov.in.

