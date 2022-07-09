SSC Constable Recruitment 2022: Registration process begins; know how to apply

This recruitment drive will fill 1411 positions, with 1270 in the Open category and 141 in the Ex-S category.

According to the Staff Selection Commission, SSC Constable Exam 2022 registration has begun. Candidates interested in applying for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 should visit the SSC website at ssc.nic.in. The deadline for registration is July 29, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill 1411 positions, with 1270 in the Open category and 141 in the Ex-S category. Candidates who wish to apply for the examination must have completed 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board. Candidates can apply online by following the step-by-step guide below.

Here's how to apply for SSC Constable Exam 2022:

1) Go to the official site, ssc.nic.in

2) To access the link, go to the homepage

3) Fill in the login details and then submit it

4) Complete the application and pay the fees of the form

5) Then submit

6) Take the hard copy of the same

The application fee for the form is Rs 100. Candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempt from paying a fee. Candidates can find out more information about the SSC on their official website.

