SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 1600 vacancies; know eligibility, age limit, other details here

Before applying for SBI recruitment, applicants should confirm their eligibility. Candidates will be shortlisted through several stages of selection, including the SBI PO prelims, mains, and psychometric tests, for the 1673 probationary officer positions available in this SBI recruitment.

Following the announcement by the State Bank of India, the SBI PO 2022 application process began on Thursday, September 22, 2022. Candidates can apply for the position of SBI Probationary Officer on the official website, sbi.con.in. Applicants should confirm their eligibility before applying for SBI recruitment. This SBI recruitment has 1673 probationary officer positions available, and candidates will be shortlisted through several stages of selection, including the SBI PO prelims, mains, and psychometric tests.

The application deadline for SBI recruitment 2022 is October 12, 2022. Check out the eligibility requirements, SBI PO 2022 application deadlines, and other details below.

About vacancy details of SBI PO Recruitment 2022:

1) Regular vacancy: 1600 positions

2) Backlog vacancy: 73 positions

About eligibility criteria for SBI PO Recruitment 2022:

1) Graduation in any discipline from an accredited university or certification recognised as comparable by the Central Government.

2) Those in their final year or semester of graduation may also apply for a provisional position.

3) If they are called for an interview, they must show proof that they passed their graduation exam on or before December 31, 2022.

4) The candidate should be between 21 and 30 years old.

About application fees for SBI PO Recruitment 2022:

1) General, EWS, and OBC applicants - Rs 700

2) SC, ST, and candidates with disabilities - Nil (no fees)

The application fee, once paid, cannot be held in reserve for another exam or selection and will not be reimbursed under any circumstances.

About important dates of SBI PO Recruitment 2022:

1) Application to start - September 22, 2022

2) Deadline to end - October 12, 2022

3) Admit cards - 1st or 2nd week of December 2022

4) SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date - December 17 to 20, 2022

5) SBO PO Prelims Result 2022 - December 2022 /January 2023

6) SBI PO Mains exam 2022 - January 2023 / February 2023

Know how to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2022:

1) Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

2) Click on the 'RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS' link on the homepage

3) On the appeared screen, register and log in via registration number and password

4) Complete the SBI PO 2022 application form

5) Enter the required details and submit the documents

6) Make the payment of the SBI PO application fee and then submit

7) Take a printout for future need

Also Read: SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; know details here

Also Read: Fact check: "Never Respond! SBI never asks for personal details," clarifies govt

Also Read: SBI staff dresses up as King Mahabali to celebrate Onam; viral video delights netizens